Businesses accused of turning a blind eye to the risk of asbestos which kills about 220 New Zealanders a year

Asbestos was used in thousands of building products before imports were banned six years ago, and standards covering removal of the toxic material are under review.

Having lost her partner to a painful death from mesothelioma, Janey​ Bowen-Manaia​ gets hopping mad when she sees people taking a cavalier attitude to asbestos.

Roger Simpson’s job crushing and loading construction waste at a rubbish dump is thought to have caused the aggressive form of asbestos-related cancer that killed him in 2019, three years after regulations governing handling of the toxic material were tightened up.

Bowen-Manaia says New Zealand still has a long way to go to prevent asbestos exposure, and in her rural area of Hawke’s Bay she sees cowboy builders and DIY home renovators failing to take basic precautions to avoid breathing in the microscopic fibres Simpson succumbed to.

“There’s no protective gear, the stuff is put on a trailer, and you don’t know whether it’s going to a tip, or over a cliff.”

supplied/Stuff Roger Simpson died of mesothelioma in 2019, seven weeks after being admitted to hospital. His exposure to asbestos is believed to have occurred during his work crushing asbestos sheeting at a rubbish dump.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood recently told an asbestos industry conference that more needed to be done because businesses were still turning a blind eye to the very real risks of asbestos, which is responsible for about 220 deaths annually.

WorkSafe expects to issue new guidelines for managing and removing asbestos in early 2025, something the New Zealand Demolition and Asbestos Association (NZDAA) believes is desperately needed to rein in sloppy operators.

Thousands of flood and cyclone-damaged homes and commercial buildings will potentially add to the problem as demolitions and repairs uncover asbestos in a wide range of items, including, old vinyl flooring, textured ceilings, pipe lagging and fibre cement sheeting.

WorkSafe has already taken enforcement action over asbestos in several storm-damaged Auckland buildings, and will send inspectors to Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay in early April to conduct more checks, and identify unlicensed asbestos removalists working illegally.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chemcare asbestos supervisor James Sokolich-Beatson shares some tips on how to recognise asbestos in your own home.

Who is at risk?

About 100 new cases of mesothelioma are diagnosed each year, and more than 4400 people have registered on an official asbestos exposure database since it was set up in 2011.

Getting a handle on exposure “hotspots” is the subject of research planned by Professor Terri-Ann Berry, director of Unitec’s Environmental Solutions Research Centre.

She will monitor tradies, first responders and some of the 1700 to 2000 workers employed in the asbestos removal industry.

Berry also wants to see whether New Zealand is following Australia, where an increasing number of mesothelioma cases are connected to domestic exposure during home renovations.

A Western Australian study found 36% of women were exposed that way, compared with just 8% of men, and Berry’s experience chairing the Mesothelioma Support and Asbestos Awareness Trust suggests home exposure is happening here too.

“I’ve been able to talk to many people suffering from mesothelioma. I’ve heard stories where workmen have gone in and pulled up a lino floor, there are clouds of dust in a room and the Mum is at home with the kids.”

Recycling is another risk area because asbestos hidden behind walls and ceilings can be disturbed in the course of removing architraves or windows.

For that reason, encasing damaged textured ceilings in plasterboard was a controversial practice in Christchurch following the earthquakes, because the presence of asbestos is not routinely noted on council property files.

Berry says the key is to provide people with information to safely manage asbestos risks. “It shouldn’t be something we’re so fearful of, we do nothing.”

Friable (class A) material which crumbles easily in your hand is dangerous because it releases the fibres that can lead to cancer and lung disease.

Non-friable (class B) asbestos, such as the fibre cement sheets used for fences and roofing, is safe if well maintained, and not broken up.

“If it’s kept painted and in good nick... when it’s well sealed, and it’s not liberating fibres, the risks are really, really low.”

kevin stent Workers remove corrugated asbestos roofing. Researchers plan to do aerial mapping to get a better picture of the number and condition of asbestos roofs in Auckland. (File photo)

Check before you chop

Berry’s mantra is “check before you chop,” and before starting her own home renovations, she got an asbestos survey done so tradespeople knew its location and could take appropriate safety measures.

Asbestos consultant Mike Cosman says many tradespeople are ignorant about asbestos, and better education is needed to avoid inadvertent exposure.

“If you don’t know it’s there, and you don’t know what the risks are, then you can’t even start to manage it.”

Home buyers ordering a pre-purchase inspection will ask for signs of mould or leaky building issues, but asbestos is often left off the list, even though its presence can add substantially to renovation costs.

The NZDAA contracted Cosman to do a major review of the sector last year, and his 43-page report concludes that, while awareness of asbestos as a major health and safety issue has improved significantly over recent years, there are still gaps in the system.

Lack of co-ordination between the various central and local government agencies responsible for handling asbestos matters remains a sore point, and the association wants a single lead agency established, similar to the Australian Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Assessors in asbestos suits in Papatoetoe, Auckland, where a tornado tore up homes in 2021. Asbestos surveys identify the location of asbestos in damaged properties, so repairs can be carried out safely, and they are currently under way in storm-damaged areas of the North Island.

Regulatory changes in 2016 toughened up rules around air monitoring, supervision and inspections for asbestos removals.

Compulsory licensing was introduced for asbestos removalists, their supervisors, and those certifying that work was done properly, but the NZDAA wants that extended to asbestos surveyors.

Cosman says without mandatory qualifications, most building owners have no way of checking the competence of surveyors, and if asbestos is not correctly identified or quantified, the consequences can be dire.

He cites a multistorey office building refurbishment where the budget blew out by $1 million when asbestos spread between floors, and the project took an extra 18 months, but homeowners can also face big clean-up bills if the accidental release of asbestos fibres occurs.

“ [Asbestos] is spread all around the place, it’s halfway across your lawn, in the skip and possibly in the neighbours’ garden.”

The review says frontline workers in the asbestos industry are often vulnerable migrants employed by labour hire companies, with no union representation and very few effective health and safety reps.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Some asbestos removal workers are left to decontaminate their clothing with a garden hose, instead of in a purpose-built decontamination unit such as this one parked in central Christchurch during demolitions following the 2011 earthquakes. (File photo)

Training on how to safely remove asbestos is too short and lacks practical content, the standard of PPE is in many cases well below what should be used, and health monitoring is inadequate.

“Given the relatively high movement of workers in and out of the industry, the required long-term health surveillance is not happening in order to support early diagnosis and treatment.”

Cosman says preventing workers from “exporting” asbestos on their clothing is vital, but purpose-built decontamination units with hot running water are rare.

Instead, operators knocked up temporary arrangements from polythene sheeting and pieces of four-by-two, and workers quite commonly used a garden sprayer or hose to dampen down their overalls prior to removal.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Firefighters are washed down after attending a house fire containing suspected asbestos material. First responders attending emergencies will be included in a research project into asbestos exposure. (File photo)

Policing asbestos

Since 2016 WorkSafe has received more than 60,000 notifications of asbestos removals.

In the past six years it has taken 13 prosecutions against 18 individuals, and cancelled 54 removal licences, a level of enforcement that NZDAA vice-president Rob Barton describes as “shameful”.

All commercial buildings must have an asbestos management plan showing the location of asbestos materials, but he says compliance is not nearly high enough.

“There are 17 buildings in downtown Auckland alone, all pre-2000, that have not had a commercial survey done at all.”

Asbestos assessor Terry Coleman came across a commercial building where an earlier survey failed to identify friable asbestos in fire-proofing between the stair wells and outer walls, so he says for some years anyone entering those crawl spaces to do electrical or plumbing work had been exposed.

Close to 45,000 homes and thousands of commercial premises are subject to insurance claims arising from the January floods and Cyclone and Gabrielle, and Barton estimates between 15% and 30% will need asbestos removed.

Asbestos regulations do not apply to homeowners (other than landlords) doing DIY work on their properties, and there are concerns that uninsured flood victims will attempt their own repairs without being aware the asbestos risks.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF In extreme cases Cyclone Gabrielle led to homes being engulfed in silt, and experts suggests caution is needed if it contains large quantities of building debris that could include asbestos.

Is the asbestos ban working?

New Zealand finally banned imports of products containing asbestos in 2016, barring a very limited number of import permits granted by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), mostly for laboratory analysis.

When prohibition was considered, a report prepared for the Ministry for the Environment noted “significant uncertainty” over the composition of imported fibre-cement products, particularly from China where anything with less than 10% asbestos was considered asbestos-free.

It suggested targeted testing may be appropriate, but Stuff was unable to confirm whether any government agencies have done any testing.

Customs referred us to the EPA which says ordering tests of suspect products is not its responsibility, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment referred us to WorkSafe, which failed to respond by deadline.

The NZDAA review suggests supply chain constraints and pricing pressure could lead to more indirect sourcing of products from countries with less robust standards around the use and declaration of asbestos, and without proactive testing by Customs, there is no guarantee that asbestos-containing products are not slipping through the way they have in Australia, where imports were banned 20 years ago.

SUPPLIED Textured ceilings are a common source of asbestos, and careful handling is required to prevent the rest of the house being contaminated.

Simplicity NZ’s housing development arm was among those that imported plasterboard during last year’s Gib-supply crisis, and managing director Sam Stubbs says they avoided Chinese suppliers because they wanted certainty over the materials used in manufacture.

“Our supply is from Thailand and 100% gypsum.”

Bunnings says suppliers test products to ensure compliance, and there had been no instances of asbestos being found in New Zealand.

Mitre 10’s stocks of fibre cement goods are made locally, and it says its international team audits imported products to be sure there is no risk of asbestos.

The Building Research Association (BRANZ) says clients who employ it to appraise materials are contractually banned from bringing products containing asbestos on to the premises.

It reserves the right to order independent testing to confirm material is asbestos-free, but was unable to say whether it had ever done that.

Coleman says New Zealanders should have ready access to information about what is in the building materials they buy.

“Unlike a food product where you need to list all the ingredients, building materials don’t require that.

“We should be able to have confidence in saying to our builders, ‘yes, you can cut into this, and it’s not going to kill you in 30 years’ time.’”

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Godley Head campsite near Christchurch was closed after asbestos was detected in the area when roads through the area were tested in preparation for resealing.

Safe disposal

Waste Management Institute New Zealand (WasteMINZ) says a national waste database does not collect reliable information on asbestos in landfill, but estimates it is a small proportion of the construction and demolition waste that makes up approximately 20% of all material dumped at Class1 landfills.

After inspecting a number of transfer stations, most of which did not accept asbestos, Cosman concluded monitoring of construction waste was “hit-and-miss,” and tip staff were often unwilling or unable to challenge customers who were knowingly or unknowingly trying to dump asbestos.

He also noted that assessors checking removals are done properly do not currently verify that tip dockets match the amount of asbestos leaving work sites.

Bowen-Manaia​ says she still worries about the exposure of workers at transfer stations where customers conceal asbestos in loads of waste, and she says dumping costs for the hazardous material (which can be up to $550 a tonne) are an incentive for people to find illegal alternatives.

“They find a mate on a farm which has a big hole to put rubbish in, and put a layer of dirt over the top.”

supplied Professor Terri-Ann Berry, director of the Environmental Solutions Research Centre at Unitec Institute of Technology with cultures of swabs taken from asbestos on Auckland buildings.

Bio-remediation offers exciting prospects for decontaminating asbestos-laden soil, and Berry’s research group is collaborating with Italian scientists who have obtained promising results by feeding asbestos fibres to fungi.

“They saw changes which indicated a reduction in carcinogenicity, and the chance for the structure itself to be broken down entirely, which is what fungi do essentially, it's how they feed.”

Berry is looking at native New Zealand organisms that might do the same thing, growing cultures from swabs of lichen growing on asbestos roofs in Auckland, and from samples taken from an abandoned asbestos mine in the Kahurangi National Park.

Using high-powered microscopy, colleagues at the University of Turin could see alterations in the fibre structure, and Berry is now attempting to prove the micro-organisms caused those changes.