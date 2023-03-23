Landlords asking for higher rents, but data shows often not achieving them

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

Landlords are asking for record-high rents, but rental price data shows the actual amounts tenants are paying is largely flat or even falling in some areas.

Trade Me released data today suggesting the median rents landlords were asking for had hit $600 for the first time.

However, drawing from data on actual rents paid, CoreLogic reported landlords had lost the upper hand and that rents were flat or even falling.

Nowhere is the disconnect between what landlords want and what they appear to be achieving more clear than in Auckland and Wellington.

Trade Me reported the rental price landlords in Wellington central were asking for broke records at $695 a week in February.

The online marketplace meanwhile reported in central Auckland, advertised rents reached a new high of $620.

CoreLogic however found rents were falling in Auckland, where they sat at $583 a week, down 0.8% annually, and falling in Wellington, where they sat at $595 a week, down 3.7% annually.

The insights were included in the property data firm’s housing chart pack, which noted: “After a period where landlords had the upper hand (and were pushing through large rental increases), growth is now slowing at the national level.”

But rents were not all going in one direction.

In Hamilton rents had risen 4% annually to hit $466 a week, in Tauranga they had risen nearly 8% to hit $614, and in Christchurch they had risen to $493.

CoreLogic noted mortgaged investors were not very active in the market currently.

“Which isn’t surprising given 40% deposits, low rental yields, the removal of interest deductibility, and higher compliance costs,” the report noted.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said rent growth typically accelerated over the summer months.

Supplied How rental prices have changed according to CoreLogic

Trade Me originally released its data claiming rental prices had hit record highs, before clarifying the insights actually related to the amounts landlords were asking for.

“Our data and Corelogic's is not contradictory, but derived from different places and telling different parts of the story, and referring to different months,” a spokeswoman said.

“Our data is explaining what landlords are asking for - it is the advertised price on Trade Me for February.