Mixed signals on rent prices data as some show Auckland and Wellington falling

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

There are mixed signals on what rental prices are doing from two different monitors, with Trade Me painting a picture of all-time-high rents, while CoreLogic’s insights suggest landlords have lost the upper hand and rents are flattening, taking yields with them.

Nowhere is this so clear as in Auckland and Wellington, where Trade Me reports record high rents and CoreLogic reports rents falling compared to the same time last year.

Trade Me reported Wellington central rents broke records at $695 a week in February.

The online marketplace meanwhile reported in central Auckland, rents reached a new high of $620, while in Christchurch the median weekly rent was stagnant, remaining at the same level as January, at $510.

CoreLogic however found rents were falling in Auckland, where they sat at $583 a week, down 0.8% annually, and falling in Wellington, where they sat at $595 a week, down 3.7% annually.

The insights were included in the property data firm’s housing chart pack, which noted: “After a period where landlords had the upper hand (and were pushing through large rental increases), growth is now slowing at the national level.”

But rents were not all going in one direction.

“Amongst the main centres, rents have fallen in Auckland and Wellington, but are still rising elsewhere,” the data firm noted.

It also noted mortgaged investors were not very active in the market currently.

“Which isn’t surprising given 40% deposits, low rental yields, the removal of interest deductibility, and higher compliance costs,” the report noted.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said Trade Me’s data suggested Aotearoa’s national median weekly rent reached a record high of $600 in February.

He said it marked a 4% jump, or $25 a week, when compared with the same month in 2022.

“Typically we see rent growth accelerate over the summer months and this year is no exception.

“With the rising cost of living on everyone’s minds, this will be tough news for tenants who will be having to dig deeper into their wallets to pay rent.”

Trade Me's data paints a picture of rapidly rising rates in 2021, which remained quite stagnant last year.

Supplied How rental prices have changed according to CoreLogic

“In 2021, the national median weekly rent saw the largest increase of the past four years, climbing $20 between January and December,” Lloyd said.

“Last year, the national median weekly rent began the year at $570 and finished the year at $580.”

According to Trade Me, the Nelson-Tasman district saw the largest annual price increase in February, growing by 10% year-on-year to $550.

“Hawke’s Bay was a close second, with the region seeing its median weekly rent grow by 9% to reach a record high of $600,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said the impacts of recent flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle were not yet clear in February data.

He said the number of rental listings nationwide dipped by 9% in February when compared with the same month last year, the first year-on-year drop since March 2022.

The biggest supply drops were seen in Marlborough (-30%), Auckland (-23%), and Southland (-11%).

Other regions showed a glut of properties up for rent.

Rental supply spiking by 46% year-on-year in Manawatū/Whanganui, Wellington jumped 23%, Northland 21%, and Nelson/Tasman 13%.