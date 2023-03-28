The rise of boat sharing: Finnish start-up Skipperi's New Zealand success

More Skipperi boats are making their way to New Zealand as boat sharing proves popular.

A company new to New Zealand waters is creating waves, taking a bite out of the traditional boat-share market – in part thanks to the Covid.

Skipperi, a shared-use boat rental company founded in Finland that operates on a subscription model, launched in New Zealand with one boat in the middle of 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, almost two years later, the start-up has 25 boats in marinas across Auckland and is poised to have at least 40 boats by the end of the year.

The fast-growing business charges users up to $500 each month for unlimited access to its fleet of 6ft Haines Hunter boats. For boat usage through the week, users pay $310 or $529 for usage seven days a week. This includes boating training, berthing costs, insurance and boat maintenance. Fuel costs are additional.

On an annual basis, subscribers pay between $3000 and $6000.

Skipperi said it already had more than 200 subscribers, and had experienced an increasing number of people swapping ownership of a personal boat to rent one as the cost of living continued to spiral.

The Auckland-based business had experienced rapid growth since December 2021, Skipperi New Zealand director Alexander Rosenthal said, which he put down to the service enabling more people to get into boating, many of who previously would have been priced out.

Shut borders and a lack of travel due to Covid had meant many Kiwis had additional savings in the bank and an increased willingness to try out new hobbies. This had resulted in booming demand for Skipperi, almost immediately following launch, said Rosenthal.

Skipperi had 15 boats in use within six months of launch.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Skipperi is based in Auckland, with its boats docked in Westhaven and Half Moon Bay marinas.

“In the first year we couldn’t get boats fast enough, we were oversubscribed, and we actually had a waiting list. Aucklanders as of today have done 15,000 hours of boating [in our vessels] since we launched,” said Rosenthal.

“We do have a lot of data from over the years from six countries, and we can see a slightly higher usage in New Zealand. People [here] love their boating.”

Skipperi launched in Helsinki five years ago and now has 180 boats across 40 marinas in that market.

New Zealand is the first market for Skipperi outside Europe, with the business also operating in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Canada.

Rosenthal said he believed there was enough demand for New Zealand to become Skipperi’s largest market.

Skipperi’s local boats are berthed in Westhaven and Half Moon Bay marinas and there are plans to expand into Gulf Harbour, north of Auckland later this year.

It also had its sights set on expansion into the Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Taupo, Wellington and Queenstown.

Rosenthal said Skipperi had no boat sharing competition when it launched. It now had one competitor, but he expected competition to grow as boat sharing continued to grow in popularity with Kiwis.

Supplied Skipperi's New Zealand director Alexander Rosenthal.

New Zealand needed more boat sharing companies to grow the circular economy as a way to cut down on the number of boats in the water and cut CO² emissions and environmental pollution, said Rosenthal.

There are 1.5 million boats across New Zealand and boating had overtaken golf and rugby as the country’s favourite recreational activity, he said.

Supplied Skipperi first launched in Finland five years ago.

Skipperi recently raised €7 million ($12 million) to grow its subscription service globally. This would be used to expand across other marinas in New Zealand, and enter the Australian market through Brisbane later in the year, in addition to the United States.

“With this investment, we look forward to speeding up the change and letting sharing take up even more space in the Hauraki Gulf.”

German-born Rosenthal first came to New Zealand as an exchange student in 1996 and lived in Invercargill. He stayed for a year and returned to Auckland for good with his family 10 years ago.

Despite being from Cologne, Rosenthal grew up boating in the Netherlands with his father. It was during his boating network that he came into contact with the founder of Skipperi and subsequently granted rights to establish the local subsidiary.