Red Hot Chili Peppers pump $10m into Dunedin economy, more big acts to come

A sign shows the way to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The man behind the country’s only covered stadium could only watch as booking after booking was cancelled.

In early 2020, about 500 events – ranging from community events to large concerts, some even yet to be announced – were cancelled at facilities managed by Dunedin Venues Management Ltd, including Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“Initially it was like, you are out of business, you are finished,” chief executive Terry Davies said.

“It has been a roller coaster, a brutal three years, and now we are into some interesting times.”

In February 2020, the stadium hosted both Elton John and Queen, attracting more than 65,000 fans. Within weeks, the global Covid-19 pandemic effectively shut down the event industry.

Davies said the company had to cut about 60% of its staff, “through no fault of their own”.

In January, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were the first international act to return to the stadium in three years, attracting 28,166 punters.

Davies said that number could have been even higher, but the concert was held before most students returned to the city for the academic year.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Terry Davies, chief executive of Dunedin Venues Management Ltd, which operates Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The concert, which included support from Post Malone, injected an estimated $10.52 million into Dunedin’s economy.

A survey found about 58% of concert goers came from outside of Dunedin – mostly from Canterbury.

The visitors stayed an average of 1.8 nights and spent about $660 per person – not including their concert ticket. Of those surveyed, 87% rated the concert experience highly, and 92% said they would attend more major events at the venue.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd A timelapse of Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium before the Elton John concert on February 4, 2020.

Major events are now returning in force. Local heroes Six60 recently played the stadium, while Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are set to play on April 5. Pop star Pink’s March 2024 show had almost sold out already, Davies said.

Christchurch’s $683m Te Kaha stadium – due to be completed in April 2026 – would create a “bidding game” between the South Island’s two biggest cities for large international acts, but Dunedin was ready to compete, Davies said.

“If anyone in Christchurch thinks building a stadium will stop any content coming to Dunedin [they’re] delusional, because that is not going to happen.”