Intersection traffic congestion in Timaru impacting trucking industry

Traffic at The Showgrounds intersection in Timaru on Wednesday.

Truckies are feeling the impacts of Timaru's new “poorly designed’’ intersection at The Showgrounds with one driver saying delays will cost businesses as they try to keep to strict shipping deadlines.

A truck driver, who Stuff has chosen not to name, said in his more than 50 years in the industry he had never seen congestion like what he was witnessing at the intersection.

Concerns were also raised at a Timaru District Council meeting on Tuesday as frustrated motorists complained of the long delays and safety concerns on State Highway 1 since the retail complex's first shops opened on March 9.

“I’ve struck it occasionally when there’s been flooding or earthquakes. But never here like this,’’ the truckie told Stuff.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency also confirmed it received a number of complaints, and Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon confirmed it was also aware of the “huge traffic issues” at the intersection.

However, Waka Kotahi also confirmed this week it could be up to a year before the issues are resolved, and that there could be further issues once more work was done.

The truck driver said some days he has waited in lines of traffic out to Plantorama, 4.8km from The Showgrounds.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Showgrounds intersection on Wednesday.

“The traffic in the area between 4pm and 5.30pm is shocking when you have people leaving the freezing works, and the Washdyke crowd leaving work.’’

He was unable to use an alternative route on Old North Rd further along, as his truck was too heavy.

He said the issues had built up in the past 12 months when work began on Grants Rd, but assumed it would get better.

“It’s now 10 times worse, since The Showgrounds went in.’’

He drove through the area up to four times a day, and said if it was to take up to a year to get better, he could cope if it was guaranteed that would happen.

“My view is Grants Rd should be shut off and turned into a cul-de-sac.’’

He also thinks there should be a separate lane from the top of the hill at Jellicoe St, for Showgrounds-only traffic heading south, and one lane travelling north from the intersection for motorists not intending to turn into The Showgrounds.

He said when the intersection was proposed, truck drivers in the region got together to talk about it and they had agreed an overbridge at the site would be a good idea.

What was now at the site was not what they had envisaged, he said.

It would also cost businesses, he said.

“Timaru has the second-busiest port in the South Island,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic is diverted away from a crash on Thursday which happened about 400m north of The Showgrounds.

“You’ve got the two freezing works here, McCain, the carrot factory all needing to meet shipping deadlines [at the port].

“The traffic congestion means having to leave for jobs earlier to meet the schedule, the extra fuel needed, along with extra wages.

“The costs will add up.’’

He said it was disappointing, and he felt things would not improve after the second stage of the development began.

On Friday, Brosnan Transport owner Greg Brosnan said the intersection was poorly designed, but it would “get better’’.

“It’s not ideal but one of those things we have to face,’’ Brosnan said.

“People have to be patient.’’

He said his company’s trucks went through Timaru 60 to 70 times a day, and they had been held up the congestion at the intersection.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic congestion at The Showgrounds on Wednesday.

TIL Freight Timaru manager Andy Mitchell said while he was “all about progress’’ the recent addition of the intersection had added to the traffic congestion problems through the town.

The transportation company moved freight throughout the region and the new SH1 intersection had been a “hot topic’’ in the past few weeks.

Drivers had noticed a couple of close nose-to-tail crashes at the Hilltop and at Washdyke, either side of the intersection, he said.

He said while it was not great, motorists needed to adapt to the new system, and the company’s main priority was safety, of its drivers and other road users.

“It’s an additional hazard and people need to drive accordingly.

“The intersection is not going anywhere soon and hopefully improvements will be made.’’