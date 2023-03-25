Have we reached the end of the bottomless brunch?

Booze for brunch – and then more booze – may soon be the stuff of hazy memories.

Getting your pals together for a late breakfast with two-hours to drink as much booze as you can was a weekend pastime for many – but it seems like boozy brunches are on the way out.

It has become harder and harder to find a cafe or restaurant that offers bottomless brunch. Only a handful of establishments in the big centres offer the deal, which often features a set menu and costs up to $60.

Alcohol Beverages Council executive director Virginia Nicholls said an annual survey by the council (an alcohol industry body) showed consumers were leading the change, with New Zealanders drinking 25% less now than we did in the late 1970s.

“We are also seeing more Kiwis sip and savour their drink, and we’re also drinking more no-and low-alcohol beer, wine and spirits,” Nicholls said.

“A poll of 1250 New Zealanders in December 2022 found 56% of respondents drink low-alcohol beverages at least some of the time, and many of us prefer low alcohol beverages.”

Popular New Plymouth café Monica’s Eatery did not offer bottomless brunch to its customers, as it posed a risk to its liquor licence, manager Shannon Day said.

SUPPLIED Monica's Eatery in New Plymouth does not offer bottomless brunch due to it being a risk to its liquor licence.

”Bottomless brunches that I have attended in the past have always turned a bit messy, and we have left the businesses rather intoxicated,” she admitted.

To align with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, the cafe must encourage customers to drink safely and responsibly.

The act states a person or business commits an offence if it does anything that encourages people to consume alcohol excessively.

“At Monica’s we do not allow anyone to enter our business intoxicated or become intoxicated on our site,” Day said.

“A bottomless brunch also doesn’t align with the culture or vibe that we have.”

A spokesperson for Christchurch restaurant Botanic said that instead of bottomless brunch, it had offered “lavish lunch” for the past three years.

“In this time we have seen Auckland and Wellington ban bottomless brunches and have seen multiple venues within Christchurch stop hosting these due to pressure to adhere to the alcohol licensing laws,” she said.

“We, too, came under pressure and made slow changes to how we offer our lavish lunch.”

Once upon a time it was bottomless, but now it had moved to a two-hour booking and three-course meal with drinks and was often fully booked.

“We made a focus on the food instead of the drinks, and having a great time at lunch with your friends.”

Senior Sergeant Ian Paulin, national coordinator of the Alcohol Harm Prevention team, said the police continued to work with licence holders to ensure they were complying with their obligations under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

“Police are concerned about any event which has the potential for harm caused by excessive or inappropriate use of alcohol, and work closely with the Alcohol Regulatory and Licencing Authority and our partner agencies in an effort to minimise this harm.

When police become aware of a bottomless brunch event, it reviewed any criteria or rules in place and often engaged with the licensee to ensure they understand their obligations and requirements under the act, he said.

“This includes ensuring that food and water is available throughout, and ensuring the event is not promoted as a limitless free-for-all and the actual level of alcohol consumption is monitored.”

In 2021, Wellington City Council cracked down on bottomless brunches following complaints of excessive drinking.

“The ‘bottomless brunch' arrangements are a clear breach of liquor-licensing laws which are designed to rule out irresponsible consumption of alcohol and intoxication,” council spokesman Richard MacLean told Stuff at the time.