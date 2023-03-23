RBNZ chief economist Paul Conway encourages people to shop around for a good deal, wait for sales

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway says Kiwis should shop around for better deals, wait for sales and swap banks and utility providers to improve competition and productivity in the economy.

Conway told the NZ Capital Markets Forum in Wellington on Thursday that weak competition in some New Zealand markets contributed to the country’s poor productivity, making it easier for businesses to pass on cost increases to their customers.

“There are also things people can do to enhance the power of competition and keep price pressures in check,” he said.

“Shop around for that good deal. Wait for the sales. Use price comparison websites. And go to the effort of changing banks or utility providers if it means getting a better deal.”

Conway said improving competition was about regulatory changes that lowered barriers to entry and discouraged anticompetitive behaviours.

He said it was “excellent” to see the Commerce Commission undertake market studies and have better regulatory tools at its disposal to pursue abuse of dominance cases.

Improving productivity was the best way to lift incomes sustainably, he said.

More productive businesses could hold or even cut prices while paying workers more and remaining competitive, he said.

FINANCE AND EXPENDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr tells MP last week why he raised the OCR and what the options are now for the Government.

Conway warned inflation was high and widespread and said the Reserve Bank was “incredibly determined” to get inflation and inflation expectations back.

The bank has been raising interest rates aggressively in an attempt to curb inflation near a three-decade high of 7.2%, ahead of its 1% to 3% target band.

Last month, the bank hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, its 10th straight increase, and maintained its expectation for a peak of 5.5% later this year.

“Returning inflation to target could be made more difficult if businesses and workers try to push up their real profit margins and real wages to make up for the inflationary impact of the pandemic, the war, and the storms,” he said.

“In this case, monetary policy would need to be more contractionary for longer, resulting in a deeper recession.”

