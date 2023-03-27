Family cannot return home because of slip on neighbour's land

The Bacal family's home is threatened by a slip, but it is not on their land, putting them in a tricky spot when it comes to insurance and returning home.

Roughly two months after a landslip forced the Bacals to flee their home, the family still does not know when, or if, they will be able to return to the property.

Their Greenhithe​ home was one of more than 500 Auckland homes that received a red sticker following the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Single mum Kira Bacal​ said the home had since received a yellow sticker, which allowed short term entry only, but the future of the property remained uncertain.

The home falls into a grey area – it is threatened by a large slip, but the slip is on a neighbour's property.

Bacal’s home is insured, but she said she did not know whether her uphill neighbour’s was, and she had struggled to get an answer from either the council, her insurer AMI, or Toka Tū Ake EQC, about what the next step should be.

“It’s complicated because the land the slip is on doesn’t belong to us but we are the ones impacted by it, and obviously the relative rights and responsibilities are very unclear to everybody at the council, it seems.

“This is hardly a unique situation, so I don't understand why everyone seems so discombobulated by it,” she said.

The family fled their home on January 27 when the slip came down, and video shot by her daughter shows the moment the hillside gave way.

“We were home at the time and it was very, very scary – first the vegetation hit, which was a big bang,” Bacal said.

“A few minutes later the mud just slipped, and we saw just all the soil of the hill coming down, we left at the point and the house was red-stickered the day after.”

AMI executive general manager of claims Wayne Tippet said with a large volume of claims in one area, it was not uncommon for remediation to be required at neighbouring properties to make other properties safe.

“Land damage is complex to resolve, especially if there are multiple parties involved,” he said.

“This would require property owners to work together to find suitable solutions to address damage or reduce risk.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff A drone image shows the size of the slip, and where it originated in the neighbour’s garden.

“In this instance, Ms Bacal and her neighbour will need to work together on a plan to make both properties safe and habitable.”

Tippet said as well as the landslip, there was a water tank on the neighbouring property, which had the potential to place Bacal’s home at significant risk of damage.

Tippet said geotechnical engineers Tonkin and Taylor had undertaken a site inspection.

“A report of their findings is under way to assist AMI in determining Ms Bacal’s entitlements under the EQC Act,” he said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff A drone image shows the landslip, which flowed underneath the Bacal family’s home’s piles.

He said there were a number of assessments that needed to be undertaken to understand the extent of the damage and her entitlements under the EQC Act and her insurance.

“Ms Bacal has expressed her concerns to us about the impact of the neighbouring home on her property and the remediation needed on her neighbour’s property to make it safe for her to return home

“However, we are only able to focus on the damage to Ms Bacal’s property, as we have no authority or input into the potential remediation work required at the neighbouring property.

Bacal said she understood the Council, EQC and insurers had to deal with applications coming from the floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, but said finding out who to speak to had been a nightmare.

Auckland Council manager of field surveying Jeff Fahrensohn​ said he understood Bacal’s frustration.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Kira Bacal with her children Harper and Elias, who are currently staying at a nearby rental with the family’s two other children and two dogs.

“While Ms Bacal’s property may appear structurally sound, the risk from external factors relating to the slip on the neighbouring property, remain,” he said.

“Our focus is now on addressing the issue of access to her neighbour’s property so that an assessment can be undertaken.

“Once this has occurred, we will be in a position to review the red placard status of both properties.”

He confirmed compliance officers were working with both property owners to help facilitate a resolution.

Stuff has approached Bacal’s neighbour for comment.

Bacal said there had been confusion over who she should speak to for updates – the insurer or EQC.

EQC chief recovery officer Kate Tod said private insurers managed the entire claim of anyone affected by the severe weather, including the EQCover part.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Kira Bacal and her four children lived at the home in Greenhithe

“Any questions about the specifics of Ms Bacal's claim - including the situation outlined, any EQCover portion and how it is managed - need to be directed to her insurer.

“The safety of a home and whether it can be occupied safely is a decision made and managed exclusively by local councils,” she said.

When it came to floods or storms, the EQC covered damage to insured residential land up to eight metres around the home, and a property’s main access way up to 60m from the home.

“In the case of a landslip, EQCover looks after insured land damage within the same limits, but also covers damage to the home caused by the landslips,” Tod said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Some of Bacal’s windows were left open, and for nearly two months the family were not allowed to return to shut them.

Bacal was worried the house might have continued to deteriorate, with windows left open on the night she fled.

She finally returned to the house over the weekend and found the pantry crawling with bugs.

There was washing that had sat in the machine for weeks, and food in the fridge.

“All of it has been left to rot because the council had to turn off the power.”

Bacal said she and her four children were lucky to find a home nearby that could accommodate them and their two dogs, but they were burning through their accommodation allowance from their insurer.

The insurer provided enough funding for about 25 weeks of accommodation, and with eight already used, Bacal was worried she would end up funding a rental while also making repayments on a mortgage for a home she is not allowed to enter.

“It’s hugely stressful.”