Are employers over-promising and under-delivering on staff perks?

Staff at one of their venues, Huxley's, talk to Stuff about the decision to pay the living wage.

Go Rentals has a policy of sounding out its employees about what they want from the business, and acting on it, and that is paying off for the company.

It had a staff turnover rate of 8%, and that was “pretty incredible in the current recruitment nightmare”, Helen Osbourne, the car rental company’s head of people and talent, said.

Staff were surveyed four times a year about their feelings around questions such as what would make them keep working for the company, and what new benefits should be introduced.

The survey responses then informed the company’s retention and engagement policies. Last year well-being emerged as an issue.

Medical insurance for all staff, an ongoing “surprise and delight” programme of financial bonuses, and funds for all branches to provide breakfast or lunch every day were introduced as a result.

Osborne said 80% of the 129 staff, who were all paid above the living wage, responded to the most recent survey.

“We think it is important to understand from the ground up what employees need to be happy in their work environment, and then work to provide it for them.

“It is paying off: we have that low turnover rate, and a 91% engagement rate, and staff tell us what they like most about working for us is the supportive family feel they get from the company.”

Stuff High-growth companies are redefining how they interact with their workforce.

This year, the focus would be on training and development because that was what staff said they wanted most in the latest survey, she said.

But Go Rentals might walk the talk in the HR space more than many other New Zealand companies.

That was because many companies said they were focused on diversity, well-being and development for their employees, but far fewer had practices in place that supported those concepts, a new Mercer study shows.

The HR consulting firm's first New Zealand Global Talent Trends Report found high-growth companies were redefining how they interact with their workforce.

Mercer New Zealand head of workforce solutions Andrew McKechnie said that by putting people first, these companies were becoming sustainable businesses where people could thrive.

“The talent war continues, and is further fuelled by low unemployment and the rising cost of living, but while compensation and benefits are important, organisations should be thinking outside these aspects too.

“Pay on its own may attract, but to embed robust retention levers, organisations need to create ways of working and culture dynamics to bring together a complete workforce value proposition.”

In the report, 96% of companies said they were focused on how they could better enable employee attraction, retention and engagement.

But only 36% actually had practices in place to create a healthy and supportive environment, and just 31% said they currently took actions to ensure their workforce profile reflected New Zealand’s diversity.

While 59% encouraged employees towards learning opportunities based on their job and skill aspirations, only 32% had built learning pathways, and only 29% had effective upskilling programmes to prepare people to move into new areas.

Supplied/Supplied Mercer New Zealand head of workforce solutions Andrew McKechnie says there is a gap between intention and action.

More companies (67%) said they ensured a living wage for their employees, but 43% did not, and only one third had made cost of living adjustments.

McKenchie said that in employee attraction, retention and engagement, there was a disparity between what many companies intended to do, and what they actually did.

Companies knew culture and employee development, along with diversity and well-being, were important, but it could be difficult to implement systems and practices that work, he said.

That was due to the competing pressures of running a company in the current economic environment, or the challenges of understanding what employees needed on a day-to-day basis.

“If you have a company where remuneration is below the cost of living, there is already a risk to retention, and introducing other benefits, which support well-being and development, will not have as much impact.

“But for companies that pay above the living wage, those other benefits become more important, and can have a significant impact on retention and engagement.”

Generally, in New Zealand there was a caring environment for the workforce, and many companies had come a long way in what they offered to their employees, McKenchie said.

“Further change will come. For example, 59% of companies have plans in place to drive their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) profile.

“We expect to see these numbers increase as DE&I sets the standard for ’good work’ such as fair pay, equitable conditions and flexibility for all.”

The report identified five strategies businesses could adopt to stay ahead.

They were upholding diversity, equity and inclusion; improving total well-being outcomes; enabling a skills-based organisation; focusing on company culture development; and increasing the organisation and workforce ability to adapt.