Rocket-powered space planes get approval to operate out of NZ airports

Dawn Aerospace plans to start rocket-powered flights within the next month after it received certification from the Civil Aviation Authority to fly out of a civil airport.

Chief executive Stefan Powell said on Friday the company had received certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAA) for the imminent rocket-powered flight campaign of its Mk-II Aurora spaceplane.

“The mission of the Mk-II Aurora is to fly to space twice in a day and, in doing so, demonstrate that rocket-powered systems can be as reusable as commercial aircraft,” he said. “This marks the first time a remotely piloted, rocket-powered vehicle has been certified for flight out of a civil airport.”

The project is just one example of how far and how fast the New Zealand space industry has come since Rocket Lab’s first test launch blasted off in 2017 from its Māhia Peninsula launch site, with millions being invested by the Government and the private sector.

Dawn Aerospace was founded by brothers Stefan and James Powell and aims to develop vehicles to provide responsible, reusable and low-cost space flight, believing the current single or low use rockets for small satellite launches to be expensive and infrequently available.

The Mk-II Aurora spaceplane has been under development since 2018 and the company has completed 48 test flights using jet engines, validating all non-rocket systems.

It has also concluded static integrated testing of the Mk-II Aurora engine. During the rocket engine's development it was fired 112 times, including seven where it was integrated with the vehicle.

“With vehicle certification and integration testing completed, we are thrilled to announce that rocket-powered flights are set to begin within the next month,” Powell said.

A test flight of Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II Aurora suborbital spaceplane.

Certification as an aircraft was a crucial step, as it allowed the company to operate without excluding other airspace users, he said.

“This enables us to integrate with existing airspace and fly as frequently as the vehicle permits, rather than as often as we can clear the airspace,” he said.

Dawn Aerospace flies from Glentanner Aerodrome at the base of Aoraki, Mt Cook.

All currently planned tests are from Glentanner, although longer term the company plans to fly from multiple locations.

The Mk-II held significant commercial promise as a suborbital vehicle, spanning a wide range of applications such as earth monitoring, microgravity research, disaster management, and in-situ atmospheric measurements - providing unprecedented enhancements to weather and climate models, he said.

The aircraft has previously achieved two flights within hours and four flights in a day, utilising surrogate jet engines.

Powell said initial flights would follow a build-up approach, as the company had done in the past.

The first flights would reach modest speeds and altitudes while aiming to maintain the rapid test cadence previously demonstrated using surrogate jet engines, he said.