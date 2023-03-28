Gourmet Baby founder says cost pressures too high to continue

The founder of Gourmet Baby says cost pressures have been mounting.

A New Zealand baby food company specialising in fresh purees for infants is unsure whether it can continue due to cost pressures.

On Friday, Gourmet Baby founder Susan Vick posted on Instagram that she had made the decision to close the virtual doors of her small business, which creates savoury meat, vegetable and fruit purees frozen into pouches.

But Vick has since said that she has been fielding inquiries and may try to continue the business in some form, although she intends to personally step back.

She said she had heard from people interested in buying the business.

“It is with much sadness that I inform you that Gourmet Baby will be closing its virtual doors at the end of this month,” Vicks told her almost 10,000 followers on Instagram on Friday.

“Between the cost of living crisis, the continuous rise in costs of freight and logistics and now the increase in raw materials due to the unfortunate events in the Hawke’s Bay it is becoming increasingly difficult to source ingredients and bring them to you at a sustainable price.

“It has been an honour to have been part of your solids journey, for many of you more than once. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve shown my family and I over the last five years. This isn’t goodbye ... it’s see you soon maybe.”

Vicks said the business had been inundated with messages of support from customers expressing their thanks for its product and sadness over the news.

Stuff has contacted Vicks for comment.

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

Gourmet Baby often shares baby feeding tips and hacks for using its products on social media.

The business idea came about in 2016 when Vick was a stay-at-home mother and starting her young daughter on solids. It officially launched in August 2017.

The company website says Vick was inspired to create her own range of nutritious baby foods that followed the three to five rule, introducing one "single ingredient" new food every three to five days, and were tasty enough for adults and older children to enjoy too.

Vicks said her goal seven years ago was to help other parents and she had achieved this.

“For my family and particularly my kids, they too will miss the fruit blocks so not sure what to do there but it’s time to reset.”

In further Instagram posts this week, Vick said she had been blown away by “how many people would stock up and how much people would spend to make sure their babies had Gourmet Baby in their lives”.

She said she had been receiving orders of between $50 and $700 to get the last of the stock.

“I would love to think the GB legacy could continue but I’m moving on personally,” Vicks said online.

She said she had many plans for Gourmet Baby and would “do my darnedest to make sure GB continues”.

“I personally might be moving on, but there is no reason why the legacy can’t continue.”