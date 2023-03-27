Price of house plants could drop as the Environmental Protection Authority approves 12 new species for importation

Good news for lovers of exotic house plants: If you’ve been harbouring an illegal plant, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. And if you’ve always wanted one, their prices might be about to come down.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved 12 species for import and release.

Daniel Kubler of Kings Plant Barn said it was a significant decision that would lead to more exotic houseplants being legally accepted into New Zealand than there had been over the past two decades.

“There has been a very strong push by Kiwi plant lovers, garden centres and growers over the last few years for more plants to be allowed into New Zealand to meet the growing interest in and demand for house plants,” he said.

“Now that their legal status is cleared up, these plants are likely to become more readily available and probably come down in cost once they are being produced at scale.”

The plants came from humid rainforests across Central and South America, Southeast Asia and China, and were prized for their elaborate foliage.

But nine of the 12 species were already in New Zealand and the decision meant they could now be legally bought and traded, commercially or on social media platforms.

STUFF There are numerous ways to propagate houseplants, and here is just two of them: by leaf cutting and by bulb.

“Nine of the 12 species on this list are already in New Zealand, having either been here before the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act (HSNO), or having been smuggled in over the last 24 years and spread around through plant collectors,” Kubler said.

It also allowed the release of three new plant species not currently known to be in New Zealand – the peacock peperomia (peperomia albovittata), beetle peperomia (peperomia quadrangularis), and bridal bouquet (plumerica pudica).

It was the first full application accepted by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in the 24 years since HSNO came into force.

Kubler said New Zealand Plant Producers Incorporated applied to have the species allowed into the country legally to try and curtail smuggling.

Legally imported plants go through a process to prevent diseases from coming into NZ, whereas plants smuggled in illegally have no such safety measures in place.

The decision followed assessments that found none of the plants posed a significant risk to the environment, people or the economy.

"We have a thorough process for assessing any potential risks around introducing new organisms into New Zealand," EPA spokesperson Chris Hill said.

"We carefully assessed research and scientific information, as well as submissions, on each of these plants before making a decision that considered all the risks and benefits from allowing them in the country."

The EPA publicly consulted on this application and received 28 submissions, with 19 in support, five opposed, and four neutral.

Prospective plant owners wanting to import any of the plants must also seek approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries and meet all biosecurity requirements.

The 12 houseplant species included in the application: