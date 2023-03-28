Thousands of people still using VodafoneTV ahead of Friday midnight switch-off

VodafoneTV had about 100,000 customers at its peak and Vodafone once billed it as “the future of entertainment”, but it didn’t prove a commercial success for the firm.

Vodafone says customers who are still relying on its VodafoneTV service should make alternative arrangements now if they want to minimise disruption when the service switches off at midnight on Friday.

The company declined to say exactly how many customers were still using VodafoneTV, which launched in 2017 and lets people watch Sky and free-to-air channels via a fibre-connected set-top box.

But an industry source said several thousand customers were still using the service as of around the start of this week.

They will find their devices no longer work from Saturday.

Vodafone had originally planned to turn off the service at the end of September, after admitting take-up had not met its expectations.

But it delayed the closure several times in return for millions of dollars of payments from Sky, which was late in releasing its new Sky Box and SkyPod media player, which it has been promoting as good options for VodafoneTV customers who want to continue watching pay-TV.

Tom Pullar-Strecker / STUFF Hands-on with the new Sky Box.

Vodafone spokesperson Conor Roberts said it had done everything it could to warn customers the service would be closing on Friday.

“They've had weekly emails, text messages, we've done an outbound calling campaign and when you turn on VodafoneTV, there's a banner that advises that it'll be switched off.”

Anyone who was still relying on VodafoneTV and had yet to make alternative arrangements needed to contact Sky as soon as possible, he said.

Sky’s SkyPod media player, like Vodafone TV, lets people watch Sky and free-to-air channels even if they don’t have a satellite dish installed.

But viewers can only watch TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2 and Duke through the TVNZ+ app on the device, after TVNZ declined to give Sky the permissions it needed to include the channels in its on-screen TV guide.

It is understood that TVNZ had sought payment from Sky TV in return for it making its free-to-air channels available through the TV guide on the SkyPod.

Sky spokesperson Kirsty Way said Sky might still be able to courier people Sky Box’s or SkyPod’s in time for the VodafoneTV switch-off, but delivery by Friday could probably no longer be guaranteed.