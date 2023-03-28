Is Kiwibank's new corporate wardrobe the most inclusive ever seen in Aotearoa?

Kiwibank’s wardrobe makeover is intended to allow all its staff to express their cultures at work.

Kiwibank has done its first wardrobe refresh in a decade, saying its new range of uniforms has been designed “to better reflect modern Aotearoa”.

Chief executive Steve Jurkovitch said the 46-piece collection considered all body types, accessibility, gender-neutrality, as well as cultural and religious preferences.

The uniform choices include lavalava, a hijab, suits, slacks, polo shirts, wraps and full-length skirts.

“Workplace dress codes were first created to enforce discipline, conformity, and status,” he said.

“What’s deemed appropriate in the workplace has changed over the past few decades, and Kiwibank is leading the charge into a new age of workwear, creating a progressive wardrobe that accurately reflects the diversity of Aotearoa today.”

The uniform collection allowed for Kiwibank team members to mix and match items to curate their own unique looks, whilst still representing the Kiwibank brand, Jurkovitch said.

The new Kiwibank wardrobe will be worn by its staff from mid-2023, with the roll-out beginning in May.

Kiwibank worked with five local New Zealand designers to design the wardrobe; Barkers, Jen Sievers, Kiri Nathan, Little Yellow Bird and Standard Issue.

Kiri Nathan’s Kiwibank pieces drew on her Māori whakapapa and experience with Māori weaving.

“There is a certain āhua an individual radiates when they wear a garment that makes them feel like they are standing in their own power. Kia māia - be brave, bold, capable, and confident,” she said.

supplied Kiwibank’s Tahmina Noori models one of the wardrobe choices in the bank’s new 46-piece wardrobe.

“We talk a lot about bringing your whole self to work and there is no better visual representation of that than what people wear, and how that reflects the many identities and cultures that make up Aotearoa New Zealand.”