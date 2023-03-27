TAB says jobs safe for two years under proposed 'partnership' arrangement

TAB NZ has implied its proposed deal with Entain would create jobs, but says the specific terms of the arrangement are confidential for now.

TAB NZ has confirmed plans to outsource its race-betting business to British firm Entain, which owns Ladbrokes.

The state-owned gambling provider said it had selected Entain as its preferred partner but a deal would be subject to ministerial approval.

Entain would provide betting services to the TAB for 25 years under the proposed “strategic partnering arrangement”.

Industry sources have suggested the outsourcing deal would see many of the TAB’s operations move to Brisbane and large-scale redundancies, including at TAB NZ’s Petone headquarters.

But TAB NZ said in a statement that Entain would provide “a 24-month employment guarantee” for its staff and implied the deal would result in new jobs in New Zealand in the longer term “as the New Zealand market and racing and sports industries grow”.

READ MORE:

* Petone still a good bet despite possible TAB job losses, says Lower Hutt mayor

* TAB believed to be close to outsourcing deal that could cost hundreds of jobs

* TAB axing jobs as it consulted on removing 30 per cent of staff



Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty said he had yet to receive the formal proposal.

“Once I do, I want to ensure that TAB NZ will still be able to fulfil all its statutory obligations and that the proposal strengthens both the New Zealand racing industry and harm minimisation efforts,” he said.

RNZ Former racing minister Winston Peters said in 2018 that the racing industry faced "significant change or death". (First published August 2018)

McAnulty said he had advised TAB NZ that he “wouldn’t support an agreement that led to wholesale job losses, or the introduction of an overseas brand into New Zealand through the backdoor”.

“With around 460 staff members around New Zealand, it was crucial to me that we do not lose staff with engrained knowledge of the New Zealand betting culture,” he said.

McAnulty said that while he was encouraged his concerns about job losses and the TAB brand had been addressed, he would still take his time to review the proposed agreement.

TAB NZ chief executive Mike Tod said the state-owned enterprise faced “an uncertain future in a David and Goliath battle with international wagering operators” and lacked the capital to compete and meet its potential.

“In the absence of a strategic partnering arrangement, TAB NZ would be further cutting distributions in the next financial year,” he said.

Tod said the arrangement with Entain would provide “a certain, material and immediate uplift in the funding TAB NZ can provide New Zealand racing and sports”.

“It will allow us to greatly improve our harm minimisation and responsible gambling efforts, and provides immediate job security and long-term job creation in New Zealand to the advancement of our nation at large,” he said.

Stuff Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty says he is encouraged but has yet to see the formal proposal.

TAB NZ said the specific terms of the proposed arrangement would be confidential and it would make no further comment on them, pending the approval of the deal by the Government.

But it said the TAB brand would be retained and the arrangement would guarantee it $1 billion of income during its first five years.

Entain would make an “additional and significant upfront payment” if legislation was enacted that prevented unlicensed offshore operators from providing wagering services in New Zealand, it also said.

The TAB previously outsourced its fixed-odds sports betting business to giant Irish bookie Paddy Power Betfair in 2019 after licencing a betting platform from Britain’s gaming technology company OpenBet.

That was in response to concerns it was losing competitiveness against overseas bookies as the internet broke down the practical barriers to placing bets with larger foreign gaming platforms.

A report commissioned in 2018 by then racing minister Winston Peters from Australian racing industry expert John Messara recommended it also outsource all “domestic wagering, broadcast and gaming operations” for its race-betting arm to an international operator.

Messara said that would allow the thoroughbred racing industry to benefit from “economies of scale” and could potentially double the prize-pool available to horse owners, trainers and jockeys to about $100 million a year.

However, the New Zealand Racing Board, which sat above the TAB until it was disbanded in 2019, questioned at the time whether an outsourcing arrangement would deliver “long term value” for the industry.

It would be hard to reverse and it was unlikely that an overseas purchaser or long-term licence holder would prioritise investment in New Zealand, or let the TAB diversify into adjacent markets, it said then.