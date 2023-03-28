Thermomix scam on Trade Me costs teacher $1300

Trade Me is still rife with scammers, so what is the site doing about it?

Teacher Lucy Mills says Trade Me can no longer be trusted after she lost $1300 to a scammer.

She had wanted a Thermomix for a long time and saved up for it, hoping it would mean she could spend more time with her son and less time cooking.

But after she purchased and paid for the item at the weekend, Trade Me alerted her the person she had been dealing with was a hacker.

“Anybody can now be hacked on Trade Me. They will create a fake listing; using somebody’s account. They will sell it, buy now, and edit the payment instructions, so the payment goes overseas,” Mills said.

“Trade Me is not safe any more. I used it for 15 years and I have never in my life been tricked in any way or lost any money up until now. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Mills isn’t the only one who has fallen victim to a Trade Me scam.

Long time Trade Me user Paul Gray​ of Auckland said the website was “no safer than buying on Facebook marketplace” after he was scammed of $545 last year.

Another seller, Andy Beck, said he was left “pretty puzzled” after two items were purchased from him last year, only for him then to receive a Trade Me notification that the buyer was a scammer and the purchase had been cancelled in an elaborate freight forwarding scam.

“Trade Me needs to be safer, it has to do more to protect people. It’s not doing enough,” Mills said.

“I’m a teacher with a young family, it has taken a lot of energy and time to save $1300. It is unbelievable, I’m in so much shock right now. Trade Me can not be trusted.”

She had been unable to get her $1300 and said similar listings to the one she fell victim to were still on the site.

Hannah Bryant, Trade Me head of trust and safety said scammers were becoming more sophisticated and their methods more complex.

She recommended buyers use Ping or Afterpay as a payment method so they would be subject to a buyer protection policy, and could get a refund if the item wasn’t as described or did not show up at all.

”We have advanced systems and processes in place to keep items and people off our site which shouldn’t be there.”

It had a trust and safety team of 25 people in Aotearoa who worked seven days a week to keep the site “safe”, which made it different from other unregulated marketplaces, she said.

“Sadly, however, there are some devious people online who will try to steal or scam people out of their money.

“We’re constantly looking at new ways we can protect our members and putting measures in place to keep bad eggs away.”

Liz Knight, head of cybersecurity at Theta, said the information to customers on Trade Me around scammers was very passive.

“Educating and proactively warning customers often and early is an easy way to help customers to avoid being a victim,” Knight said.