Kaikōura bar owner to pay $44,000 to worker he sexually harassed

The owner of a Kaikōura Irish bar has been ordered to pay a former employee more than $44,000 after he sexually harassed her at work.

The harassment included touching her breast, rubbing against her behind the bar, attempting to kiss her and touching her thigh underneath a table, the Employment Relations Authority was told.

The woman was granted name suppression.

She was employed by Murray Boyd, in his Irish hotel, accommodation, restaurant and bar, Donegal House, in late January 2021. She stayed on site to save money and intended to tour New Zealand after a few months’ work.

She had moved from Christchurch to Kaikōura for the job.

Although she and Boyd got along to begin with, having met at a music gig in Kaikōura, the working relationship quickly deteriorated. She said she experienced inappropriate behaviour from Boyd including him touching her in intimate areas of her body from her first day, causing her to feel unsafe.

Texts from Boyd provided to the authority show them ending with an “x” representing a kiss, calling the woman “gorgeous,” “darling” and “my dear” and Boyd also saying things like “darling I would love you behind the bar,” and asked, “What will you be waring” (sic).

Authority member Lucia Vincent noted the woman gave Murray the benefit of the doubt but considered carefully how to respond to aspects of his communication she found unprofessional.

“For example, she responded with ‘My uniform?’ to Murray’s question about attire with an emoji of a playful person cartwheeling, to which Murray replied, ‘Lol xx.’”

The woman said on her first day Boyd put his hand on her waist while he grabbed her hip with the other while walking behind her at the bar, placed his hand on her upper stomach when walking to the bar, came over to where she was sitting down and folding napkins and kissed her forehead and asked her to stop working and have a drink with him.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Murray Boyd owns Irish hotel, accommodation, restaurant and bar, Donegal House.

He also asked her to follow him to the private chiller area to show her where to put Tui bottles. Once there, he placed his hands on both her arms, pulled her towards him saying, “give me a little kiss,” and leaned in with his face towards hers until she said no and pulled back.

He then pulled her towards him again and asking for “a kiss on the cheek?”. She said no, resisted, and he eventually let her go. She left the area shaken and returned to work.

Over the next three weeks he continued to touch her without consent, including kissing her cheek, touching her waist and thigh, touching her breast, and also commenting on wanting her to wear short shorts.

Boyd denied all allegations of sexual harassment and said none of his actions and interactions with her were sexual in nature nor inappropriate in any way. He said the woman left because she fell out with other staff.

“His legal counsel referred to [the woman] having a sensitivity relating to preferring not to have any physical touch that was not relayed to Murray, and that her health issues were a stressor and/or explained a change in perception,” Vincent said. “I understood the submission to be that this then caused [her] to misinterpret Murray’s behaviour as being sexual in nature when it was not.”

Vincent said Boyd’s legal counsel described Donegal House as operating on the basis of informality, humour, good relationships, some hugging in appropriate circumstances and touching to move past other staff in a relatively confined space behind the bar.

“Even accounting for the informal and friendly culture Murray described at Donegal House, I cannot accept that the above behaviour and language can be reasonably explained as innocent humour or a friendly interaction between workmates,” Vincent said.

“These actions were repeated over the course of the employment relationship and accompanied by behaviour and language that I consider clearly sexual in nature.”

The woman quit after three weeks. She described the overall impact of the sexual harassment on her as immense - emotionally, socially, financially, and domestically. Vincent said she was constructively dismissed.

She was awarded eight weeks’ wages totalling $9476 and compensation of $35,000 to be paid by Boyd.

Boyd indicated he would take the matter to a higher court.