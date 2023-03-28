Security guards to initiate Fair Pay Agreement negotiations

‘I can’t wait to get around the bargaining table and start negotiating’, says security guard Rosey Ngakopu, member of the E tū union.

Security guards will initiate a Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) negotiation for their industry on Wednesday, the E tū union says.

The union said it had collected the 1000 signatures from security guards needed to trigger Fair Pay Agreement negotiations.

It would send the initiation document to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Wednesday.

A Fair Pay Agreement sets minimum pay and conditions for workers across whole industries or occupations by way of bargaining between unions and employer representatives, said E tū delegate and security guard Rosey Ngakopu.

READ MORE:

* 'Kick in the guts for businesses': Minimum wage to rise to $21.20

* Businesses want a cheaper, redundancy-only unemployment insurance scheme

* The Fair Pay Agreements system still faces significant challenges



Fair Pay Agreement initiations have already been lodged by the Unite union for hospitality sector workers, and for grocery workers.

They are not popular with employers, and National and ACT have pledged to repeal the Fair Pay Agreements Act if they win power at the next election.

Annie Newman, an assistant national secretary at E tū, said it was a momentous occasion for security guards.

Parliament Worker advocates and employers are arguing the case for and against national 'Fair Pay Agreements' covering entire industries. Anton Haagh, owner of Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell, and Gabrielle Baker-Clemas, Anglican Advocacy, Christchurch, share their views with MPs.

“Our members tell us that they want improved health and safety, more participation in decision-making, and of course, decent wages,” she said.

“Being able to negotiate on these issues in good faith through Fair Pay Agreements, which our members have fought hard for, will be life-changing for security guards,” she said.

A Fair Pay Agreement would also stop a "race to the bottom”, so employers couldn’t compete by paying the lowest wages to win a work contract, as all workers would be paid the same base starting rates, she said.

“I can’t wait to get around the bargaining table and start negotiating,” said Ngakopu.

At select committee hearings before the Fair Pay Agreement Bill became law unions told politicians that the agreements could start to reverse a widening gap between rich and poor.

But employers’ representatives said they would harm the economy, and would have hampered businesses’ ability to bounce back after the hit the economy took from Covid-19.