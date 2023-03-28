Christchurch residents urged to conserve power to head off power cuts

Electricity demand is soaring because of unseasonable cold weather while a transformer at Islington substation is on planned outage.

People in Christchurch, Rangiora and Kaiapoi are being asked to reduce electricity usage this evening to minimise the risk of power cuts.

Power system operator Transpower said in a statement on Tuesday that electricity demand is soaring because of unseasonable cold weather while a transformer at Islington substation is on planned outage.

MetService released warnings and watches about the shift in the weather on Monday, with heavy snow, strong winds and chilly temperatures forecast. South Canterbury was forecast to record the coldest temperatures of the year so far as it already experienced snowfall on Tuesday.

To help conserve power, Transpower suggested residents delay putting on washing, using the dryer or dishwasher, charging electronic devices and electric vehicles, and turn off heaters and lights in rooms they were not using.

“Because it is a cold evening, Transpower is advising people to stay warm by continuing to heat the rooms they are using but asking them to consider turning down the temperature a degree or two,” the company said.

Transpower said it was working with electricity lines companies MainPower and Orion to switch off controllable load such as hot water systems to reduce demand on the grid.

If this was not enough to balance the power system, along with consumers conserving power, then Transpower would need to ask lines companies to disconnect a small number of customers for a short time until peak demand was over, which is expected to be around 7pm, the company said.

Power cuts would be a last resort to keep the power grid secure and minimise the risk of cascade grid failure, which would result in extended outages for a much longer period, it said.

MetService The first heavy Snow Watch of 2023 has been issued for snow above 500 metres for the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago. Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for some of the South Island Passes for Tuesday.

The weather front, which moved onto the lower South Island from the southwest overnight, was forecast to move north through central New Zealand on Tuesday, followed by a change to cold, gale southerlies.

Motorists in the South Island have been urged to take care with snow falling through Burkes Pass on State Highway 8, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

MetService also issued snowfall warnings for Porters Pass (SH73), Lewis Pass (SH7) and Arthur's Pass (SH73).