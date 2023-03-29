Aussie entrepreneur launches viral TikTok seasonings in Countdown

Mingle Seasoning founder Jordyn Evan has launched her Everything Bagel seasoning at Countdown.

Kiwi shoppers are set to be able to get their hands on a popular flavour of seasoning for the first time at the supermarket.

Aussie food startup Mingle launched its Everything Bagel Spice seasoning at Countdown this week.

The bagel seasoning is a take on the American Everything but the Bagel seasoning which rose to popularity in 2017 thanks to supermarket Trader Joe’s

The Trader Joe’s seasoning is a mix of poppy and sesame seeds, garlic, dried onion and salt.

The Trader Joe’s seasoning has never been available in New Zealand – unless you wanted to fork out more than $60 to get the exact jar from overseas.

Mingle’s version went viral on TikTok when it was launched.

“When we announced the Everything Bagel seasoning had launched into Australia on TikTok, it went viral and 250 stores sold out of the product,” founder Jordyn Evans said.

“We are excited to see the buzz around this seasoning in NZ – we are pumped.”

Supplied The seasonings are now available at Countdown.

Evans had been travelling across the country visiting Countdowns this week to see her products in store, which was something she had been working towards for years.

“I travelled to New Zealand five years ago and always had a dream to get Mingle’s healthy seasonings into New Zealand supermarkets.”

Mingle is stocked in 2500 Woolworths and Coles supermarkets. Countdown already stocks a number of Mingle’s recipe bases.

Evans started the seasoning brand seven years ago in her home kitchen with a $40,000 investment.

She said she built the multimillion-dollar business through a passion for all-natural flavour.

The seasoning has no fillers like flour, preservatives, additives or sugar.