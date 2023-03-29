'Pink tax' strikes again, sparking debate over higher prices on goods for girls

The so-called “pink tax” has sparked fresh debate online, with consumers calling for change as some retailers continue to hike the price of goods designed for girls and women.

“Pink tax” refers to the retail sales tactic whereby the price of an item targeting the female market or consumer is higher than that of the same item marketed either for men or in perceived male colours.

It has typically been seen on personal care items such as razors and deodorant, clothing and children’s toys, as well as some services, notably hair cuts.

Auckland University business school lecturer Bodo Lang said the pink tax was “particularly rampant” in products that had to do with how people presented themselves in public.

READ MORE:

* But wait, there's more: Retail tricks that make you over-spend

* 10 ways you might be caught out this shopping silly season

* Budget Buster: ‘Pink Tax’ makes women pay more for the same products



A pack of Silk baby wipes for girls at a Pak 'n Save supermarket was selling 90 cents higher than a similar pack marketed for boys.

A photo posted on the popular Mum Hub Facebook group on Tuesday showed a price tag of $1.59 for a blue pack of Silk baby wipes and a price tag of $2.49 for the same wipes but in pink packaging.

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs, which owns Pak ‘n Save, said the company had looked into its pricing and there was “no pink tax issue here”, referring to the photo.

“Sometimes different products are on special at different times which has nothing to do with gender,” spokesperson said.

1 NEWS The rising cost to supply produce to retail supermarkets is responsible for most price increases, up 24% in the last year.

The photo of the baby wipes stirred up controversy online, with some Facebook users wondering whether pink dye or colouring used for the girl packaging cost more.

Others complained that gender-based pricing was common in children’s toys.

A photo taken at The Warehouse showed the same children’s trike in blue and pink but with a $6 price difference. Some reported a similar experience with children’s products at Kmart.

Examples of higher-priced women’s self-care products were common in pharmacies and supermarkets, users said.

“Just buy the cheaper one and when they can’t sell the pink one, the price will drop. Is it pink tax or supply and demand?,” one Facebook user asked.

“It’s the same with women’s razors vs men’s razors. Deodorant. Shampoo. Men’s stuff is often cheaper. I literally only use men razors now because they work better and are half the cost,” said another.

Other commenters pointed out that the price difference could be due to stock numbers or retailers discounting “trying to get rid of” old stock.

Lang said the pink tax sales tactic was the result of supply and demand, and based on women’s “willingness to pay more” for certain types of products.

“We live in a capitalist society, where supply and demand are key determinants of products prices. So while gender-based pricing does seem unfair, so are many other pricing tactics, which are called discriminatory pricing.”

Other examples of discriminatory pricing included, dynamic pricing (booking flights earlier v later), surge pricing (differences in Uber and Ola prices depending on the time of day), and pricing to acquire new customers (non-customers being offered better deals than existing customers), Lang said.

Supplied The Warehouse sells identical children’s trikes, but the pink ones cost more.

Other Facebook users said the pink tax was similar to “fat tax” on bigger-sized clothing.

Lang said many companies not only used the underlying cost of ingredients to price their product, but also tried to find a “willingness to pay” price point where they could make the most profit.

“Some businesses may charge a price that is 15% higher and perhaps sell 5% fewer units, but overall they are still making more profit because the price increase was larger than the drop-off in the number of units they sold.”

A 2019 report by the Commerce Commission found that women's personal care products, such as razors, deodorants and body washes, were on average 9% more expensive than men's versions, even when the products were identical.

Women's razors cost on average 29% more than men's razors, even though the products were essentially the same, a Ministry for Women report said.