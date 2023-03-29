No further power outages expected despite chilly weather, Transpower says

Transpower has said there will be no further disruptions to power supply.

Despite the chillier than normal weather, Transpower say there will be no further issues with power supply on Wednesday.

Power remained on overnight in Canterbury, despite warnings of potential power cuts on Tuesday evening.

Transpower urged those in Christchurch, Rangiora and Kaiapoi to reduce electricity usage to minimise the risk of power cuts after electricity demand soared because of unseasonable cold weather while a transformer at Islington substation was in a planned outage.

The reductions in electricity use by residents and quick work by local lines companies to switch off controllable load such as hot water systems helped avoid the power cuts, Transpower said.

A Transpower spokesperson said there was no potential for further power disruptions on Wednesday.

He said it was continuing to work with local lines companies while the Islington substation was out of action.

A cold front had moved on to the lower South Island from the southwest overnight on Monday, which brought snowfall and frosty temperatures on Tuesday and Christchurch had a low of 4.8C.

Snow had fallen down to 500m around Southland up to as far as Canterbury.