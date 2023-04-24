How a Kiwi business linked to Kourtney Kardashian navigates economic pressures

Rebecca Cass started Angel Delivery just over 15 years ago when she worked as a paediatric nurse at Hutt Valley Hospital.

Not many New Zealand businesses can say they have been contacted by Kourtney Kardashian to stock their products.

But that’s what happened to entrepreneur and owner of food delivery business Angel Delivery, and kombucha tablet brand Qula, Rebecca Cass, who at the time was sitting outside a laundromat.

Her phone was pinging with message notifications, and she couldn’t understand why until she saw that the eldest Kardashian sister had made an Instagram post promoting her probiotic kombucha tablets.

Kardashian had contacted Cass to have the Qula tablets stocked on her Poosh lifestyle website.

Qula (pronounced cooler) sent some product and thought that was that.

But Poosh shared a photo of Kardashian drinking a tequila cocktail made with a Qula kombucha tablet in late 2021, and the business had gone gangbusters since, said Cass.

It initially caused “a massive supply issue” for the business as stock ran out and lead times for manufacturing were extended because of Covid-19 disruption, she said.

“It’s quite profound when you see the impact of social media like that.”

Cass co-founded Qula in 2020 after being inspired by the use of concentrates rather than single use bottled drinks.

Qula was a modern-day, healthy alternative to sugary powdered drinks, she said.

The first product was a Berocca-style tablet added to water to make kombucha, and at the end of last year it launched a drink mix.

Cass is gearing up to launch Qula in New Zealand later this year.

When she’s not in the United States promoting her soluble kombucha tablets, Cass is based in Waikawa Beach near Levin, where she also runs her fresh food gifting delivery service, Angel Delivery.

She launched Angle Delivery 15 yeas ago and was one of the first online food delivery business, preceding meal-in-a-box services such as My Food Bag and Hello Fresh.

Cass comes from a family of entrepreneurs.

She is the great-granddaughter of auctioneer Dunbar Sloane, and her brother James Bell Booth was last year named in a Time magazine article featuring the best innovations, for his sports earphones start-up Earshots.

Supplied Inside an Angel Delivery Easter box.

Despite the economic pressures, Cass said Angel Delivery had continued to grow.

She started Angel Delivery when she worked as a paediatric nurse at Hutt Valley Hospital.

“I was on a casual pool floating part-time between the paediatric ward, the neonatal unit and maternity ward, and I’d go wherever they needed an extra set of nurse’s hands.

“I saw lots of mums, dads and families going home from hospital with arms full of flowers, but they were going into homes where they didn’t have a lot of extra help, and I was like, ‘I know what these people need. These people need food and help in their homes’ so I started this little service called Baby Angel.”

The early days consisted of Cass going house to house with a chilly bin of home-cooked meals and a bucket and mop helping to clean houses.

She soon discovered her customers weren’t actually the people she was helping. It was family and friends buying the services for their loved ones.

That was when the business morphed into Angel Delivery and became a nationwide service.

Growth had ramped up over the past five years and today Angel Delivery ships out hundreds of care packages a day. The business employs 11 full-time staff, all women.

With the cost of goods, shipping and logistics going up, price pressures were being felt across the market.

“We’re lucky we’re not a commodity, we’re not an everyday product.”

The rising cost of goods and freight and squeezed household budgets were like “a tornado” pummelling the food delivery sector, she said.

Her advice for businesses trying to weather the economic storm was to fully understand and be across their fundamental unit economics because that helped with decision making.

That, and remembering why you started the business in the first place.

Supplied Qula kombucha tablets are expected to be available in New Zealand later this year.

Cass starts her day about 4am, sometimes earlier, to manage Qula in the US and the local Angel Delivery business. She travels to the US about three times a year for business.

She remembers as a young girl attending Dunbar Sloane’s auctions and being inspired by the trading she saw. She said the entrepreneurial spirit was bred into her, and it was only a matter of time before she started her own venture.

In her free time Cass mentors a group of young entrepreneurs through Poutama Trust. She stressed that as an entrepreneur it was important to have a group of advisers to share honest feedback.

Her advice for those starting out was to understand it often took 15 years of hard work to become “an overnight success”.

She said there was too much focus on becoming “a unicorn”.

“Often when you hear these stories of companies that get acquired after they have been live or operating for five years, that there’s probably been a truckload of money invested in them for them to be able to scale up their marketing efforts, or something tremendously lucky has happened to them.”

Cass said it was important to set realistic growth targets, and thinking long term, especially in periods of challenging economic conditions, otherwise you were setting yourself up for failure.