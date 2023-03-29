Spark to shut down 3G in 2025

Both 3G-only phones and some 4G devices that can only make calls over 3G will be impacted.

Spark will shut down its 3G mobile network towards the end of 2025.

Spokesperson Sam Smith would not say how many of its customers still used phones that could only make calls over 3G.

The vast majority of its customers were using “wholly 4G or 5G capable devices”, she said. However, she noted some phones that used 4G for data could only make calls over 3G.

Spark said 4% of its data traffic was running over 3G, and 3G voice calls had declined by 70% since 2019.

Vodafone announced last year that it would shut down its 3G network by August next year.

It said at the time that it had about 70,000 customers using 3G, but said that number was declining rapidly.

In Vodafone’s case, some of its 3G phone customers should still be able to make voice calls and texts after it turns off 3G, as some would drop back to its 2G service, which Vodafone has committed to keep open until at least the end of 2025.

But Spark customers won’t have that option as it doesn’t provide 2G.

Spark is encouraging customers to visit its website to check their devices won’t be affected, but said it would also be contacting customers who were still using 3G-reliant devices.

“We will get back in touch with more detailed information later this year to support with their individual needs,” it said in a statement.

Spark said the closure would free-up radio spectrum for the further roll-out of 5G services.

Chief operating officer Mark Beder said Spark would be improving its 4G coverage “in the few areas where there is currently only 3G available”.

“We know some customers are still connecting to 3G in areas where 4G is available, which is predominantly due to the age of the device being used.

“Some of these older models can’t make voice calls over 4G and so they fall back to 3G when calls are made, so it’s important that they’re replaced ahead of the 3G closure,” he said.