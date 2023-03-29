Sky TV confirms plan to lay off about 170 staff, after completing consultations

Sky Television has finalised its decision to make about 170 staff redundant after completing consultations with affected employees.

The company announced last month that it was considering axing about 80 customer service jobs in New Zealand and replacing them with 200 workers in the Philippines in a move to cut costs and increase its capacity.

Its restructure will also see it cut 90 roles from its technology and content divisions, which will be outsourced to Indian firm Tata Consultancy Services.

The company said the changes would cut its operating costs by $6 million a year from its next financial year starting in July, but would come with a one-off cost of $6m cost in the current financial year.

The changes will be mean Sky will have 200 customer service staff in the Philippines dealing with more straightforward queries and 100 in New Zealand “handling more complex customer needs”, it said.

Chief executive Sophie Moloney said it would be providing “practical career transition support” to the staff it was making redundant, “including careers fairs with prospective employers that we expect to result in new employment opportunities for the majority of our impacted team members”.