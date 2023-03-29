When will hummus return to shelves after the salmonella recall?

Hummus is still to return to shelves almost a month after the salmonella recall.

Hummus has been hard to come by over the past month, thanks to a recall of the tahini-and-chickpea dip.

A wide-ranging recall of hummus products was announced at the beginning of the month after it was found some tahini from Turkey was infected with salmonella.

My Food Bag and Turkish Kitchen brand products, as well as Seasons Gourmet, Greater!, Lisa’s and Prep Kitchen brand hummus were among the recall.

Since then many hummus lovers said they had been “sick for days” after eating some.

So when will the recalled hummus products be allowed back on shelves?

A Life Health Foods NZ spokesperson, which owns Lisa’s, said it had managed to secure a supply of tahini.

“Our immediate next step is to obtain final testing clearance from the relevant authorities.”

Subject to receiving this, Lisa’s aimed to begin hummus production next week.

“The first week of production will focus on a limited range of products across Lisa’s, Lisa’s Toppings, Greater! Hummus and Prep Kitchen,” she said.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said it had stopped all product from the manufacturer in Turkey, and it did not expect any more recalls.

An investigation into the outbreak and recall was ongoing.

Linking illnesses to a recalled product required a mix of epidemiological, environmental and laboratory evidence, he said.

Because of this there had been no confirmed associated cases as yet, but NZFS had received information on a few cases of illness that could be associated with the hummus.

Investigations into the source of illness of these cases were ongoing.