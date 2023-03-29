Airport sale would cost Aucklanders, says competition campaigner

Any rates relief provided by the sale of Auckland Council’s stake in Auckland International Airport would be more than eaten up by higher airport charges, self-styled monopoly-buster Tex Edwards says.

Edwards said the airport had generated about $20 billion in value for its shareholders, but was in effect being subsidised by taxpayer-funded investment in public infrastructure.

“Taxpayers have built a tunnel to assist traffic flows and the Government announced earlier this year that the light rail link between the airport and the city will be partially-tunnelled.

“It is astonishing to consider that the privately-owned airport will enjoy the benefit without paying its share. It’s a privately-held asset that keeps coming back for more from the public trough,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor Wayne Brown looks to sell $2 billion worth of airport shares

* Supermarket duopoly looks safe after minister indicates he won't overrule ComCom

* 'Monopoly buster' Tex Edwards to lobby for reform of building materials industry



Edwards said his $20b figure was based on the $13b value of the airport on the NZX, and the value in today’s money of the $3.4b it had paid out in dividends since its privatisation for $900m in 1999.

That was enough to pay for either “four Waterford tunnels”, five harbour crossings, or to fund the proposed airport light rail link four times over, he said.

Laura Essex described the queues for biosecurity screening on Monday night as "out of control".

Auckland Council has proposed selling its 18% share in the airport to reduce debt and try to keep a lid on rate rises.

Mayor Wayne Brown stated on Wednesday that selling the stake was the “only sensible course”, in part because the airport needed to raise more capital to pay for its proposed new domestic terminal.

“The airport returns have never met the costs of owning the shares and never will,” he said.

Edwards said increased airport charges, which would be paid over time primarily by younger people, would offset “any imagined rate relief”.

“The airport operates a monopoly and will extract further monopoly rents or user-taxes from the people, largely rate payers, who have no choice but to use it to travel overseas.”

Edwards founded telco 2degrees, which brought three-way competition to the mobile market, and has since campaigned for more competition in the supermarket, banking and building materials industries as spokesperson for Monopoly Watch, a lobby group he founded.

He said he had no commercial interest in what happened to Auckland International Airport.

“No-one is going to set up a second airport. I am just a rate payer, but you can’t work at Monopoly Watch and not comment on such an obvious monopoly situation.”

The airport had a policy of paying out all of its profits in dividends without putting sufficient money aside for airport upgrades, which showed a lack of oversight for which the council – as its largest shareholder – was partly responsible, he said.

The Commerce Commission had failed to curtail the “excessive fees” charged to travellers in the form of high landing charges, which were reflected in airline ticket costs, and “extortionate parking charges”, he said.

“No better example exists of the weak regulatory environment accepted by the Commerce Commission.”

Auckland Airport spokesperson Libby Middlebrook said calling the airport’s fees excessive was “simply wrong”.

“At $7, Auckland Airport’s domestic charges are some of the lowest in Australasia, which reflects the age of the domestic terminal. They are also 40% to 50% less than comparable airports in New Zealand and Australia and make up 3% to 4% of the cost of a typical domestic airfare,” she said.

Middlebrook said the airport was subject to a “thorough regulatory regime”, overseen by the Commerce Commission, which had been in place for more than 13 years and worked well.

Auckland Airport’s aeronautical infrastructure investment decisions had never been influenced by its dividend policy or ownership mix, and the airport greatly valued its partnership with Auckland Council which would continue regardless of any share sale, she said.

The Commerce Commission has also been contacted for comment.