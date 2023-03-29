Gloriavale leader says former members 'exaggerated' their experiences

Gloriavale leader Samuel Valor appears for the community at an earlier sitting of the Employment Court.

A lawyer for Gloriavale has suggested the women who are arguing they should have been recognised as employees of the secretive Christian community “exaggerated” their experiences.

The long-running case centres around whether six former Gloriavale members should be considered employees for the “slave-like” conditions they said they worked in.

In his summing up, barrister Carter Pearce picked through their evidenc, suggesting comments made about working hours were “exaggerated for effect” and that some of the women gave no evidence to suggest they believed their work was part of an employment situation at the time.

Gloriavale Shepherd Samuel Valor addressed the court as part of the defendants’ closing, saying an employer/employee relationship doesn’t align with their religious beliefs.

READ MORE:

* Gloriavale accused of misleading plaintiffs in employment case

* Gloriavale leader Howard Temple says much criticism of Christian community valid

* Inside Gloriavale: Judge's visit offers rare glimpse into life for women inside religious community



“Members perform work to meet the needs of the community, not as part of the transactional economy, but as a shared service of love.

“The community's foundational documents make it clear that there's no intention to create employment relationships within the community,” he said.

Valor suggested Gloriavale could be “emerging as an ethnic minority” in the mosaic of New Zealand society, while also likening the conservative Christian group to a “traditional Māori society”.

“Tribal lands are held in common, work was undertaken for the benefit of the hapu, at the direction and under the control of the rangatira”, Valor told the court.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Chief Judge Christina Inglis is shown around the remote Gloriavale community by Pearl and Samuel Valor. Lawyer for the plaintiffs, Brian Henry, is to the left of the frame.

Gloriavale shepherd Samuel Valor earlier apologised for contributing to a “misunderstanding” about their legal representation.

On Tuesday, community leaders appeared with their own lawyer for the closing submissions, despite telling the court in December they would represent themselves after they could no longer sustain the cost of a legal team – believed to be in excess of $100,000 a month.

Valor and fellow shepherd Stephen Standfast have been representing Gloriavale since the case resumed last month, but appeared with barrister Carter Pearce on Tuesday morning.

“I would just like to say I apologise for yesterday. For our part in the confusion,” Samuel Valor told the court on Wednesday.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloriavale member Purity Valor shows Chief Judge Christina Inglis around the West Coast Christian Community.

The barrister for the six former Gloriavale women, Brian Henry, had earlier agreed to reverse the normal order of closing submissions by addressing the court first because Gloriavale didn’t have legal representation.

“The second defendants have misled us and we changed our position as a consequence… We do not wish to speak to our plaintiffs' case until the end of all submissions, as is our right,” RNZ reported Henry told the court on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Valor apologised directly to the plaintiff’s legal team.

“When we had the discussion about who was to go when, I didn't realise the concessions that they were making. It was a misunderstanding.

“I can understand why they could feel that I took advantage of the concessions that they made, but that wasn't my intention,” he said.

Chief Judge Christina Inglis did not accept the shepherd’s excuse that Gloriavale thought this was “normal” practice because it had not been through the process before.

“Mr Pearce would have been through this before but thank you Mr Valor I appreciate that,” she responded.

Closing submissions will continue on Thursday.