Competition watchdog currently minded to block $1 billion sale of 2degrees' phone towers

The competition watchdog has signalled it is not currently minded to clear the proposed sale of 2degrees’ cellphone towers to a Canadian joint venture that now also controls Spark’s cellphone towers.

2degrees’ Australian owner Vocus announced late last year that it intended to sell its cellphone towers to Connexa for $1.08 billion.

Connexa is a new business that is majority-owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan fund that was set up as a vehicle to own Spark’s cellphone towers and in which Spark has a minority stake.

READ MORE:

* Why Spark and Vodafone are selling their cellphone towers

* 2degrees sells mobile towers for $1.08b to Spark venture Connexa

* Vodafone plans to sell off mobile towers for $1.7 billion



Mobile phone companies around the world have been selling off their passive mobile network infrastructure in a bid to capitalise on the high prices that were on offer from investment companies that were looking for secure, long-term investments in an era of low interest rates.

Vodafone agreed to sell a majority stake in its cellphone towers for $1.7b in July.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF A lack of consultation over plans to install a cellphone tower in front of a Rolleston shopping and office complex has angered the building's owners.

The Commerce Commission said in a “statement of issues” late on Tuesday that based on the evidence it currently had, it was not satisfied that the acquisition of 2degrees’ towers by Connexa would not be likely to substantially lessen competition.

“The main issues we are continuing to test relate to the fact that with the proposed acquisition, there would be only two large-scale, national suppliers of passive infrastructure services,” it said.

A similar statement of issues from the commission was the first clear sign in 2016 that it might block the sale of Sky TV to Vodafone.

However, the commission’s position is not final and it has previously approved mergers after voicing reservations in statements of issues, for example when it cleared Sky TV’s bid to sell its outside broadcasting arm to global operator NEP in 2021.

A source speculated that while Vocus might be disappointed if the deal did not go through, 2degrees might be better able to compete on price against Spark and Vodafone in future if it did not effectively put its tower infrastructure into hock in return for a large upfront cash payment.

The commission said it had extended its deadline for a clearance decision on the 2degrees tower sale until May 19 and would invite further submissions before April 14.