Hamilton CBD bustling and doing better than pre-Covid times

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams says the CBD is on a positive journey despite economic uncertainties.

Central Hamilton retail occupancy rates are higher than pre-Covid levels and business leaders believe confidence in office spaces is giving a boost to hospitality and retail.

There is never one silver bullet for the central city, Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams says, and it remains the case for the Tron.

“We are working out how to play to our strengths, whether it be proximity to the Waikato River or low risk of natural disasters which means we can look at government departments setting up here.

“Price wise, we are still holding an attractive proposition for a central location.”

In December last year, the retail vacancy rate in the CBD was 6.1%, a small increase from the lowest in five years at 5.5% in June 2022.

Before Covid-19 hit, CBD vacancy rates remained 8.4% and 8.2% in June and December 2019 respectively.

The figures remained below 6% from June 2021 at 5.8%, 5.6% in December 2021, to 5.5% in June last year.

Hamilton CBD’s near 94% occupancy rate is high compared to Tauranga at 76% and Auckland CBD at around 86%.

Williams said the small dip in occupancy from the first to second half of last year was an expected fallout of the last three years.

“We think there is going to be some movement over the coming year.”

Williams said Hamilton was on a positive journey despite the economic uncertainty.

“Incrementally it is getting better and the ongoing investment and confidence, particularly from developers, is seeing Hamilton CBD hold itself in some good stead.

“Businesses themselves are on a journey to making sure their premises are the ones people want to come and work in.”

Stuff Hamilton CBD’s proximity to natural resources like the Waikato River is bringing more offices and business into the city.

The days of working in cubicles are gone and employees wanted to work in spaces with access to social interactions, exercise opportunities, et cetera, Williams said.

“Union Square, for example, have got end of destination facilities in the actual office environment. Some of the businesses in there have amazing views, beautiful furniture, great social interaction spaces, and I think it is selling point businesses are recognising this needs to happen.”

NAI Harcourts managing director for commercial sales and leasing Mike Neale said the offices moving to the CBD were looking at amenities such as cafes, gyms, and river walks, and this was increasing the foot traffic at hospitality and other retail venues in the city.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff An end-of-year bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions and cost rises helped drive a record spend in central Hamilton last year.

“When you compare us to the likes of Auckland or Wellington, we are certainly seeing more people back working in the CBD and office space, and that’s very much a big supporter of the retailers.

“We are doing a lot better in that space than many other cities.

“People seem to want to be in town, grab coffee and meet for lunch, go to gym, so we have been fortunate in that regard.”

Another trend was a demand for shorter leases, Neale said.

“Because trading has been so sporadic over the last few years, tenants are looking to get some consistency in trades, so they can make longer term decisions.

“They might initially come on a short term, and if things go well, they’ll sign for longer term.”

However, this was only for the retail and hospitality sector – which was seeing increasing demand.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mike Neale from NAI Harcourts says there is an increasing demand for rentals from hospitality and retail sectors.

“When you look at taking over an existing premise that already has a commercial kitchen, there are some significant savings for the new operator.

“Demand for small retail, 50 to 75sqm, is also increasing.”

Neale said they also saw an expansion of premises from local independent businesses.

A local startup by brothers Brooke and Darby Macdonald – Soccer United Football Supplies on Alexandra St – opened two new stores within 18 months of first establishing the business.

Brooke Macdonald said they wanted a central location for their destination retail business and found enough local demand to open bigger premises.

“The feedback from the customers is they really like the central location, and the only complaint is around not enough parking.”

Mayor Paula Southgate said a one-off development contribution CBD incentive launched in 2021 brought innovative developers into the city, who renovated old and built new office spaces.

This development led to Rabo Bank, Blood Bank, ACC, and others coming to the city, bringing more work force and foot traffic to the hospitality sector, Southgate said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says Hamilton’s economy has fared well compared to other cities post-Covid.

“The more workers that are in the CBD, it is better for everyone.”

Southgate said the whole economy in Hamilton, not just the retail vacancy rates, has fared well compared to other cities post-Covid.

“It is because we dont have all our eggs in one basket, we have a strong economy that goes across many sectors – agricultural innovation, IT sector, hospitality, service industry and education sector. All of that gives confidence Hamilton is good to do business.”