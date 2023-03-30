Today FM staff need more time to respond to proposal, employment lawyer says

Today FM hosts discuss their potential shut down just hours before the station was taken off the air.

Today FM staff could lodge a personal grievance after they were given just hours to make a submission as to why the radio station should remain open, one employment lawyer says.

Leaked audio from Today FM meeting: CEO says 'significant savings' needed

* MediaWork's new talk station Today FM to launch on March 21

* Carol Hirschfeld to be executive producer of Mediaworks' new Tova O'Brien radio show



">MediaWorks' board has proposed to shut the station and has given employees until the end of the afternoon to make submissions, a producer of Tova O’Brien’s show tweeted.

Hosts Duncan Garner and Tova O’Brien were pulled from the air for an urgent staff meeting held on Thursday morning with interim chief executive Wendy Palmer.

Partner at Webb Farry Lawyers Kimberly Jarvis said without knowing what information the staff had been given, she suspected there was probably insufficient time for them to consider that information, seek more if required, take advice and come up with reasonable alternatives to closing and redundancy.

READ MORE:

* Leaked audio from Today FM meeting: CEO says 'significant savings' needed

* MediaWork's new talk station Today FM to launch on March 21

* Carol Hirschfeld to be executive producer of Mediaworks' new Tova O'Brien radio show



“The duty of good faith for the employer includes the requirement to give the employees access to information which is relevant to the continuation of their employment, and to provide an opportunity to comment on the information before any decision is made,” Jarvis said.

“That’s a tight timeframe at the best of times to get legal advice, let alone right now when it is the end of the financial year for a lot of businesses, including law firms.”

The employees “may well have personal grievances” there, and it was hard to see how the process was fair and reasonable, she said.

“The employer may be risking a penalty for breaching the duty of good faith.”

She thought a couple of days at least would be required for the employees to give meaningful feedback.

SOL STOCK LTD/Stuff Today FM hosts Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien were off-air on Thursday.

Partner at Dundas Street Employment Lawyers Susan Hornsby-Geluk agreed.

“Providing just hours to give feedback would not be sufficient unless there was some compelling event outside of the employer’s control which made this timeframe necessary.

“The shortness of the consultation period also raises questions about its genuineness – it would be hard for employees to view this as anything other than a foregone conclusion and a sham ‘consultation’.”

The proposal of a potential closure comes after former chief executive Cam Wallace and former station boss Dallas Gurney left MediaWorks within the past fortnight.

Wallace and Gurney were the ones who created the station and considered it a long term project.

Today FM has only been on air for a year. It was launched in March 2022.