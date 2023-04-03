Microsoft among first to buy NZ-made 'bins with brains'

Method Recycling co-founder India Korner explains the thinking behind its "bins with brains".

A Wellington firm that has carved out a niche selling office bins around the world says they can now be intelligent as well as better-looking.

Over the last eight years, Method Recycling has sold about 100,000 of its colourful bins to customers in New Zealand, Australia and the UK, including to the National Gallery in London, PWC and the Sydney Cricket Ground, creating 28 jobs.

Most of the plastic comes from recycled yoghurt and ice cream containers.

Method Recycling is now providing a “high-tech” option after developing wireless, battery-powered scales that can be retrofitted to its bins.

These, along with cloud-based software, let customers monitor how much waste of different types is being thrown away by their staff.

Co-founder India Korner said many companies were setting “lofty goals” such as being net-zero of waste by 2030 but were finding it hard to work out how much waste they were producing.

Microsoft has become one of the first customers for Method Recycling’s Insight bins, or “bins with brains”, after trialling them at its offices in New Zealand and Australia.

It has committed to become a “zero waste” organisation by 2030 and said the bins had enabled it to reduce waste across its offices.

“Perth saw a spike in organic waste first thing on a Monday. Method’s customer experience team worked with Perth to determine that this particular spike was due to tossing fruit from the week before,” it said in a statement.

Microsoft found its Auckland office had a much higher volume of landfill waste than its Wellington office.

“The team discovered the cause was the popularity of sushi from the local shop.

“Purchasing reusable dishes, bottles of soya sauce and wasabi for staff to use so they didn’t need the disposable versions from the shop, resulted in a dramatic drop in landfill waste.”

The environmental trade-off of the improved reporting is that the bins do require battery-powered scales as well as a bit of extra plastic, though the batteries are rechargeable and designed to last six to 12 months off a single charge.

They do come with extra cost. While its ‘’dumb’ bins cost about $200 to $300 each, Method Recycling is selling Insight bins as a service, priced at $1 per bin per day.

Korner said its service could include advice for property or sustainability managers to make sure they were getting the most out of the reports.

“You can also make a game out of it, as you could see that ‘level 17 is doing way better at not using paper this week, then level 15’, for example, so a bit of fun can come into it.”