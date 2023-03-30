Runaway CEO behind failed ticketing company who owes $3.8m loses appeal

Matt Davey, right, with Roger Clark, moved to Australia at the time of his company’s collapse, leaving behind debts and disgruntled ticket holders.

A chief executive of a failed ticketing company has lost his appeal for an extension of time, after filing an application 13 months after the deadline.

Former Dunedin-based businessman Matt Davey was behind Fortress Information Systems, which traded as Ticket Rocket​​ and was previously known as TicketDirect​​, before it was placed into receivership and liquidated in 2020.

Its associated companies – Dash Group and Dash Tickets New Zealand – were also placed in receivership.

In 2021, BNZ was granted a summary judgement against Matthew Robert Davey for $3.8 million, plus interest. An order was made for costs, which Davey later appealed.

Hamsih McNeilly/Stuff A ticket to the Highlanders match v the Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the last game using Ticket Rocket, which is owned by the rugby franchise's co-owner.

Davey, the sole director and majority shareholder, moved to Australia at the time of the collapse, leaving behind debts and disgruntled ticket holders.

Davey, who now represented himself, had signalled an intention to appeal the summary judgement He filed an affidavit in support of his application but did not file submissions.

A decision released by the Court of Appeal said there was a delay of about 13 months between the expiry of the time to appeal and Davey’s application for an extension of time.

The decision noted Davey has been engaged in other legal proceedings, in particular bankruptcy proceedings, in both Australia and New Zealand.

‘’These have taken up his time and attention.’’

Davey also gave a range of reasons for the delays, including that he was prevented from travelling to his native Canada to access business documents held on a laptop in storage.

BNZ did not accept there was any reasonable excuse for the delay, noting Davey had a history of not complying with court timetable directions and deadlines, a cause of frustration for parties.

Meanwhile, Davey argued the bank acted unreasonably in pursuing him and that he had cross claims which his previous lawyers failed to advance.

‘’All the matters he wishes to raise now were considered by the judge and rejected,’’ the decision said.

‘’Davey’s application comes after a significant delay which is not adequately explained. Further delay will have adverse consequences for BNZ.

‘’In these circumstances the merits of the proposed appeal become more relevant and we are satisfied that the proposed appeal does not have merit.’’

Davey’s application for an extension of time to appeal was declined.