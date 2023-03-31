Small business owners hit by cyclone struggle to pay bills while waiting on grant applications

Paul and Sharron Freeman run a Napier-based business that uses salvaged native timber and recycled wine barrels to make furniture and other items. It’s among many badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The ability of the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce to handle recovery grants for businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle has come under question, with small business owners who are desperate for funds wondering how they’re going to pay for food.

The chamber is handling all Hawke’s Bay applications for grants from the Government’s Cyclone and Flood Response Fund.

The Government announced in late February that it would provide $25 million in grants (capped at $40,000) to help businesses in cyclone-affected regions address immediate cashflow issues and get back on their feet.

The amount was doubled to $50m in mid-March.

The Chamber has received 1636 applications to date, of which 516 have been approved.

The Chamber’s communications adviser Kelsi Thompson on Thursday refused to say how many had been declined and refused to provide a list of businesses that had received grants, saying “we definitely can’t share that”.

The list appeared on the Chamber’s website on Friday.

JOHN COWPLAND/STUFF Katrina and John Harris' Esk Valley doggy daycare and kennels were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle, along with the family home.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) advice states “it is a contract requirement that they maintain a list of who they have distributed funding to and the amounts of such distributions, and that this list must be published on their website and be updated fortnightly”.

Amongst the small businesses in desperate need of a grant is Napier-based Stim Craftmanship, a family-run business that makes furniture and other items from salvaged native timber and recycled wine barrels.

The business, run by Paul and Sharron Freeman, stored raw materials in the Esk Valley, one of the worst hit areas in the cyclone. All their material was washed away, or lies buried beneath 2 metres of silt.

On March 3, the day after applications opened, the Freemans applied on the Chamber’s website for a grant of $15,000.

They have secured more raw material (wood), thanks to a swift rapid insurance pay out (by AMI Insurance), but it will be 3-6 months before it has dried sufficiently to be used, and the $15,000 they sought from the fund would cover living expenses over that period.

John Cowpland/Stuff Paul and Sharron Freeman with some of the wine barrels they’ve managed to find after their stock was destroyed.

“It’s really just what we need to cover bills, what we eat, and our mortgage,” Sharron said.

The couple didn’t hear anything, so on March 14 Sharron called the Chamber. She was told she couldn’t be given a date by which their application would be assessed.

Paul rang a week later, on March 21, and got the same response.

“Now we’re wondering how the bills will be paid, and have no idea when our application will even be assessed. We’ve been a little shocked by the response to be honest, given how well the Covid support was run,” Paul said.

“It may be that this is a task that’s a bit beyond the Chambers abilities. They just don’t seem to be geared up for it. Handling funding grants might be something that’s best administered by central government. We know there are others out there far worse off than us, and it makes us wonder how they’re coping,” he said.

“It just doesn’t seem like a very transparent process at all. Hawke’s Bay small business is really suffering. Retail is dead and a lot of people are questioning whether they should be in business given the lack of support they’re getting,” he said.

Thompson did not respond to questions around the Freemans’ situation.