What it's really like to make a mid-career job change

Switching careers mid-way through life is not for the faint-hearted, but it is the best decision two workers ever made.

ForJo Wickham making the switch from being a lawyer for 18 years to now a partner at Icehouse Ventures, a venture capital firm that supports and invests in Kiwi founders building global companies, was relatively easy.

“After nine years at my previous job, despite taking on various roles within the organisation during that time, it felt like it was time to take on a new challenge,” she said.

“The best career growth and development I’ve experienced during my career has often come from times of change and pushing myself to try new things. It was also difficult to see exciting opportunities for my next role by continuing on the same linear career path.”

She became interested in venture capital after attending some Arc Angel event pitch evenings, and realised her mix of skills in law and technology would be well suited.

She recommended taking the leap and changing careers for anyone who felt stuck in their current job.

“Life is short, but working hours are long and theodds of picking the right career path from the get-go aren’t always in your favour.

“The venture ecosystem barely existed when I left university and started my first job, neither did the concept of entrepreneurship as a career.”

Supplied Sergei Lebedev has been a software engineer at JobAdder for 16 months.

Sergei Lebedev has been a software engineer at recruitment software firm JobAdder for 16 months.

Previously he was a taxi driver, a milker, cleaner, painter, massage therapist, carpenter, builder, musician, youth leader, car mechanic and tour guide.

“I have tried all of that in my life and I think every occupation has its own advantages and drawbacks. You just have to find your own perfect match,” he said.

Lebedev immigrated from Russia and decided to train in IT to improve his income.

He was able to work full-time remotely living in a rural area where the cost of living was more affordable than in a city.

Lebedev also recommended changing careers and taking the time to work on upskilling.

“It is hard, but it is what we get used to doing all the time in our life, and you can get joy out of that process. We meet new people, we try new food, new recipes, new books, music and movies, new places, new jobs, new languages and much more,” he said.

But Craig Renney, economist and director of policy at the Council of Trade Unions, said more mid-career training was needed as New Zealand fell behind other countries.

“New Zealanders don’t do retraining and upskilling like other countries do. If you already have a high level of skill you’re much more likely to take the next course, than if you don’t,” he said.

This was because there was next to no support for people to re-train or re-skill in New Zealand, with people often having to fork out thousands to study or take courses.

“People face a real penalty in New Zealand if they want to retrain from a career they already trained in.”

In other countries, such as the UK, it was easier to gain new skills with a number of initiatives for those wanting to retrain, especially for over 50.

People not retraining or upskilling also had a negative effect on the job market because people who received their qualifications 20 years ago were not upgrading their skills or formal qualifications, Renney said.

That meant people may not have the skills or qualifications they want or need to progress further or compete in the labour market, he said.

People were also getting stuck in careers and jobs where they were not using their skills fully, or they did not have the skills to do another role. This brought down labour productivity and in turn dragged down national prosperity, he said.