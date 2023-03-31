Southern Cross launches a new symbol to warn if food is safe for pets or not

Many owners don’t know what their pets can and can’t eat, Southern Cross Pet Insurance finds.

If you’ve ever wondered if that pack of biscuits your dog just snuck out of the pantry and demolished was actually safe for them to eat, you’re now in luck.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance and the NZ Veterinary Association have launched Paws Off!, the world’s first warning symbol which food and drink manufacturers can download free and use on their packaging to help hapless humans know what’s not safe to share.

Recent research from Southern Cross showed one in three New Zealand pets were in danger of getting sick or worse because their owners did not know which food and drink ingredients could be harmful to their pets.

While many New Zealanders were aware chocolate is toxic, especially the dark kind, the survey showed 40% did not know raisins, currants and sultanas were unsafe.

Likewise, 30% were unaware walnuts and macadamias were unsafe, and more than 50% had no idea avocados represented a threat.

Meanwhile, 66% said they fed their pets leftovers from their own plates or let them lap up spillages on the kitchen floor, which could contain onion, garlic, chicken bones, raw dough, or caffeine from a cup of tea or coffee.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance spokesperson Bridgette Muir said it was a way to educate New Zealanders about food safety easily and effectively.

“We commissioned the “Paws Off!” warning symbol which is a bit like ‘Not-tested-on-animals’ or ‘Don’t-drink-alcohol-when-pregnant’. It’s a simple international symbol to let humans know in an instant when a product they love to eat is not safe for their pets. And it’s available for free.

Supplied This logo can be printed on food that is not safe for pet consumption.

“We’re laying down the challenge to all food and beverage brands in Aotearoa New Zealand, and around the world, to pick up the Paws Off! symbol and use it on pack and in their communications to reduce pet illness.”

Andy MacDonald Family-run pet food business in New Plymouth is helping reduce pest animals, one meal at a time.

Sally Cory from the New Zealand Vet Association said it was a great initiative and even more relevant at Easter.

“Southern Cross Pet Insurance has shared some big numbers with us, with more than $268,000 in claims paid out for pet’s consumption of chocolate, raisins, and other harmful foods over the last 12 months.

“The road to recovery can involve significant costs, especially if you don’t have pet insurance to help foot the bill for treatment.”

Southern Cross Pet Insurance currently has more than 63,000 domestic animals under its insurance schemes. In FY22, the business paid out more than $22.76 million in claims.