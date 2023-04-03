Recession warning: 'Banks will find it increasingly difficult to be lenient'

ANALYSIS: Banks will find it increasingly difficult to be lenient with borrowers who have fallen behind in their repayments in a recessionary environment, Law firm Chapman Tripp says.

The law firm, which advises banks, has released its The Banking Industry: A Look Ahead report predicting the five big forces that will reshape banking in New Zealand.

Banks that fail to meet public expectations of behaviour towards customers face “coercion” by government, Chapman Tripp says.

But the number of customers in distress is on the rise, and Chapman Tripp says: “As commercial enterprises with responsibilities toward their shareholders, their depositors, and the stability of the financial system, the banks will find it increasingly difficult to be lenient, particularly if their funding base is jeopardised.”

READ MORE:

* Bank profits: 'Comparing the banking industry to building companies is ridiculous'

* KPMG bank report shows banks lifting margins despite claiming 'concern' for borrowers

* Here's why US home loan borrowers can fix for 30 years, and we can't



Just last week Stuff reported cabinet minister Michael Wood had said banks would “ideally” be providing mortgage relief to people struggling after flooding in Auckland in January, and Cyclone Gabrielle in February, and could do it voluntarily, or have the Government take action to force them.

But “great expectations” of bank behaviour was only one of five powerful factors that would drive massive change in the banking sector over the coming five to 10 years, Chapman Tripp’s report says.

1. ‘Dizzying’ change ahead

“The Reserve Bank is fundamentally redesigning the domestic banking sector, pursuing a dizzying rate and range of change,” the law firm says.

People flooded out of their homes tell meeting of their financial hardfship. 'I'm paying rent and mortgage at the same time. I'm paying more than I'm earning every week," said one. National MP Chris Penk speaks of the help banks may have to give them.

Some of it just brings New Zealand into line with the rest of the world, but some is “disconcertingly original”.

Deposit insurance is on the way for 2024, so if a bank collapses, individual depositors are guaranteed not to lose the first $100,000 of their deposits in the failed bank.

But, its introduction could see some people split their deposits between banks, making banks’ deposit bases less stable, and even encourage new “challenger” banks to give New Zealand a go.

But some overseas banks may actually exit the country, Chapman Tripp says. The Reserve Bank is moving to require overseas banks to have enough skilled staff to be able to continue operating should their parent bank overseas collapses.

2. “Computerisation” bite banks

Banks used computerisation to reduce costs by closing banks and pulling out ATMs while maintaining market share.

But the future will see open banking make it easier for challenger banks to enter the market, and end their “data advantage” as a Consumer Data Right law will give people ownership of their own banking data.

Open banking is a term used for clever tech companies delivering banking and financial services through mobile phone apps in competition to banks.

It’s been painfully slow progress towards open banking in New Zealand, but ultimately, Chapman Tripp says: “It will expose the banks to more competition”.

How do banks fight this threat? They are likely to have to invest in new services to keep their customer bases, Chapman Tripp says.

3. The death of customer loyalty

Depositors have been hard-done by, with banks bolstering their profits by offering low deposit rates.

But, if technology does usher in open banking, banks may find people are less loyal.

Unsplash This is how banking is done, but it also has the potential for eroding customer loyalty to banks.

“We expect deposit bases will become much more dynamic and competitive on a day-to-day basis,” Chapman Tripp says.

That will be especially prevalent among younger people “accustomed to making and changing investments at the push of a button”.

Banks will have to come up with new, and better deals to “keep deposits within the banking systems”, Chapman Tripp says.

4. Social licence ‘coercion’

Banks have made huge profits as households, and the economy have struggled.

“A failure to meet the public’s expectations of reasonable behaviour ... will result in coercion,” Chapman Trip says.

This is coercion by the government.

On climate, and Māori access to capital, banks are already facing greater scrutiny, and they are about to have to adapt to “fair treatment” of customers conduct laws top be introduced in 2025.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern lectured banks on their high profits in 2022. Reserve Bank governor told them they should lift deposit rates this year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson speak on banking during the caucus run.

Banks will also face a Commerce Commission market study, Chapman Tripp predicted, even if National wins power at the election in October.

5. Banks “under fire”

Banks also face rising challenges over their behaviour.

Class action lawsuits (ASB and ANZ), climate activism, regulator action on greenwashing, and shareholder activism are amongst the challenges, Chapman Tripp identifies.