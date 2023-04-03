Spooked homeowners hold on to properties as prices continue to fall

Not a lot of home sales are happening as nervous homeowners hold back from listing properties for sale.

The prices vendors are asking for their homes fell again in March as sinking prices, and fewer owners put their homes up for sale, according to data from Realestate.co.nz.

There were just 9242​ new listings of homes for sale in March, data from the property sales business showed.

That was just under 18%​ fewer than in March last year.

“In times of uncertainty, we tend to delay decisions to buy or sell. I think that is what we are seeing here,” said Vanessa Williams, spokesperson for Realestate.co.nz.

READ MORE:

* Record low for February new listings on Realestate.co.nz

* Wellington a buyer's market for first time in eight years

* Almost a quarter of property adverts on Realestate.co.nz dropped prices in February



She said there was a similar dip in listings in March 2020 as homeowners faced uncertainty accompanying the arrival of Covid-19.

People looking to buy homes have faced rising home loan rates at the same time as inflation has been running at more than 7%​.

Some of the regions hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle saw particularly large drops in the number of homes being put up for sale in March.

In Gisborne, new listings were down nearly 44%​ compared to March last year, and in Hawke’s Bay, they were down just over 26%​. In Auckland, listing were down 22%.

People selling homes were asking for lower average prices in most regions in March compared to February, Realestate.co.nz says.

Average asking prices were down in Northland, Auckland, Central North Island, Taranaki, West Coast, Otago, Southland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Manawatu/Whanganui. Wellington, Marlborough and Canterbury.

The only regions to see vendors asking for more on average than they were in February were Central Otago/Lakes, Nelson & Bays, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

Matt Wong/Stuff Queenstown is beautiful, but the average home is on the block for nearly $1.5m, far beyond many locals’ ability to afford.

Asking prices only record the desires of sellers, and will not necessarily reflect the prices they will get, however realestate.co.nz says: “Statistically, asking prices tend to correlate closely with the sales prices recorded in future months when those properties are sold.”

In February last year, the average asking price across the country was $993,741​, Realestate.co.nz data shows.

In March this year, it was $856,627​.

In February 2022, there were four regions in the million-dollar club, where the average asking price was over $1m.

In March this year, Auckland, Coromandel and Central Otago/Lakes still had seven-figure average asking prices, after price falls in Wellington.

In the Central Otago/Lakes region, the average asking price hit $1,480,825, the highest average asking price in the country.