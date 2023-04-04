Big Hawke's Bay seafood company to close with loss of 33 jobs

Takitimu Seafoods, Napier, has been closed since Cyclone Gabrielle hit on February 14.

Embattled fishing company Takitimu Seafoods is closing down with the loss of 33 jobs.

The company, owned by Ngāti Kahungunu’s Asset Holdings Company, has lost $14.9 million over the past three years.

Holdings Company chair Trevor Moeke said Takitimu’s financial losses looked likely to continue, and that, coupled with an enforced six-week closure due to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, had led to the decision to close the operation.

The completion of an independent review of the company’s performance, announced by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chair Bayden Barber last year, was also likely to have been a factor.

Barber said although the decision to close was difficult, it was also prudent and in the best interests of the iwi and its people.

“We have a responsibility to act in the best interests of all members, and it has come to a point following the outcome of an independent review along with the prudent advice from our Asset Holdings Company board that the fisheries business would continue to need additional funding,” Barber said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “Tukuna kia moe hei ara ake anō tō tātou iwi – put Takitimu Seafoods to rest so that we may replenish our people,” said Bayden Barber. (File photo)

“Tukuna kia moe hei ara ake anō tō tātou iwi – put Takitimu Seafoods to rest so that we may replenish our people,” he said.

Takitimu Seafood chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said it was a difficult decision to close permanently, and the priority now was to support the 33 full-time and part-time employees.

“We have tried everything from a restructure last year, to cutting back on operational costs but the business is unlikely to return a profit for some time, which it is expected to do,” Tomoana said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Takitimu Seafoods has lost $14.9 million over the past three years. (File photo)

Management and board met with staff on Tuesday as part of its consultation process. Takitimu Seafoods has offered to pay permanent staff eight weeks pay.

The closure doesn’t affect the fishing quota partnerships with Moana NZ and Sealord and Takitimu Seafoods will work with its creditors, Tomoana said.

Takitimu Seafoods was incorporated in 2019 following the purchase of troubled company Hawke’s Bay Seafoods, which had been the subject of a lengthy court action that resulted in a massive fine of $1.08m for large-scale illegal fishing.

Takitimu Seafoods reported a loss of $5.5 million in the 2021/2022 year. It followed losses of $6.9m in the 2020/2021 year, and $3.5m in 2019/2020.

The poor financial performances led to a restructure of Takitimu Seafoods in May 2022 that resulted in the loss of 35 jobs.

It was put down largely to Covid-19, which had led to the sudden cessation of all export sales of crayfish and seafood to China.