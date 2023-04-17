Z Energy frontline workers cop abuse and racism daily on the job

Workers at Z petrol stations often face abuse from customers, yet still turn up every day with a smile.

Z Energy workers say staff are facing violence, verbal abuse and racism on the job daily.

Z operates 191 sites throughout the country and staff say they should not have to face the prospect of verbal or physical abuse by simply going to work.

Incidents of abuse and bad behaviour by the public had become increasingly violent, they said.

At the weekend two Auckland Burger King staff were stabbed in an attempted robbery, and in November Janak Patel was killed outside the Rose Cottage Dairy in Sandringham, Auckland, sparking widespread protest from dairy workers calling for more to be done to combat retail crime.

Wayne Kennerley operates 17 Z service stations in south and east Auckland.

Frontline staff faced being shouting at, having cans of coke and other items from the shop thrown at them, racial slurs yelled at them, and aggressive behaviour Kennerley said.

Some of the anti-social behaviour came when staff intervened when they spotted theft , but in other instances it often came out of the blue.

Kennerley said the bad behaviour seemed to be a response to the increasing cost of living and previous Covid-19 restrictions.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Wayne Kennerley says the abuse directed a petrol station workers is becoming more aggressive.

Instances of abuse increased when fuel prices were high.

“When we do get abuse, it tends to be much more heightened and more risky for staff.”

Z’s South Auckland stores, particularly in Takanini and Papakura, had the highest incidents of abuse, he said.

Last year Z reported 4300 incidents of aggression or abuse at its sites, about 540 of those were classified as moderate or high risk.

The year prior, it reported 6000 incidents, with almost 800 of those incidents classified as moderate or high risk.

While the frequency of abuse had dropped, the severity of incidents had increased, he said.

And there had been more trespass incidents. He estimated he trespassed someone from one of his service stations every two weeks.

“We do see high levels of abuse where things are getting hurled at staff, and it can be quite a challenging environment [to be in], especially for new staff.

“We have beggars who come and sit in front of the stores and refuse to leave and that can lead to quite a confrontational situation where the police need to be called.

“Unfortunately we do see racism, and hear it, we are totally against it and it is absolutely unacceptable, but for a number of staff it is a daily occurrence.”

Kennerley said recent events at Burger King Takanini were “dreadful” and the stabbings had shaken Z staff who worked in the same building.

“We just want people to be able to come to work, do their job and come home safely.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ronald Chand says he often thinks about the abuse and aggression his colleagues face, and it is unnerving to see incidents play out.

Z Highbrook shift supervisor Ronald Chand said some abuse stemmed from customers being impatient.

Chand often thought about the abuse and aggression his colleagues faced and said it was unnerving to see the incidents play out.

He urged customers to wait patiently and be polite because staff were doing their best to serve drivers as quickly as possible.

In cases of extreme violence staff would get behind the counter and to the store’s safe room. They also wore panic buttons and could lock the main doors and activate fog canons as a situation unfolded.

Kennerley said situations could escalate quickly, and even with all the latest technology aimed at deterring crime, incidents still continued.

“The worst elements of abuse I see are where you’ve got shoplifting occurring on site and we’re politely saying ‘please put it back’ and literally the things get hurled at staff.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said there was no place for violence and abuse in stores.

“Everyone in the community needs to have a shared understanding that it’s not OK to steal, threaten, assault or kill in any environment,” Harford said.

Harford said Retail NZ had called for the Government to offer better support to combat violent retail crime, including through training programmes for retail workers to deescalate instances of violence, aggression and robbery, new penalties under the Crimes Act, social change programmes and more staff to police retail businesses.

“Retailers can’t tackle these issues alone, the sector needs significant support alongside any steps we take as a sector.”