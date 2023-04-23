Insolvency wave: Businesses are failing as Government support ends and costs rise

Businesses are shutting down left, right and centre.

Meredith Walshe says she will walk away from her business at the end of the week knowing she tried everything within her means to keep it viable.

The entrepreneur who started boutique co-working space The Settlement with her husband James Walshe almost six year ago will close the doors for good at on April 28.

The business opened in Lower Hutt in 2017 and was once a busy office space, growing quickly to open three more offices in Porirua, Upper Hutt and central Wellington.

However, Walshe says Covid-19 had “knocked the wind out of its sails” and the shift to flexible working had left the business without enough customers.

At its peak the Settlement had 277 customers, but that had reduced to 60.

Walshe says ultimately business not sustainable and

the economic uncertainty was also a consideration.

The Settlement’s offices in the greater Wellington metropolitan area was its selling point at a time when people wanted to work closer to home. It positioned itself as a halfway point between home and the CBD – but this changed as working from home became socially acceptable, she says.

Increasing interest rates had led to membership cancellations as people cut spending, she says.

Supplied Meredith and James Walshe, co-founders of The Settlement.

“We were absolutely thriving pre-Covid, but in that first lockdown everyone cancelled overnight ... we had about 50% of people come back eventually, but it took a long time, and we just haven’t been able to grow to the point we need to.”

“In the last 12 months we’ve never done more marketing, advertising, promotion. That’s one thing. I can close the doors and walk away knowing there was actually nothing else I possibly could have done within our means and resources,” Walshe says.

The list of businesses that have been forced to close just four months into the year is growing, and a forensic accountant warns this is just the start of an anticipated spike in failures as the economic recession deepens.

PwC head of business restructuring John Fisk says there has been an up-tick in business failures this year, but the figures are yet to climb above pre-pandemic levels.

However, he expects this is due to a pullback in activity by the Inland Revenue (IR) in recent years through the pandemic and said numbers were likely to jump as IR returned to chasing debt.

Figures from the Restructuring, Insolvency and Turnaround Association show all types of formal insolvency appointments; liquidations, receiverships and voluntary administrations are climbing.

So far this year there have been 265 liquidations, compared with 206 in 2022 and 241 in 2021.

There have also been 38 receiverships, compared to five for the whole of 2022 and 11 in 2021. Voluntary administration appointments are sitting at six so far this year, compared with three each for the previous three years.

Fisk says IR has begun ramping up its efforts to clawback debt and businesses are increasingly under pressure, with many struggling to stay ahead.

“We are certainly seeing more businesses struggling to cope, particularly with rising interest rates and costs, and real pressure on increasing wages, combined with a workforce that is pretty close to full employment than you can imagine.”

Pre-made deli food manufacturer Rosa Foods has ended up in liquidation owing $2.7 million.

The company, owned by Anais Food Group, which supplies chilled meals sold at supermarkets throughout the country, produces brands such as Rosa Foods, Rosie’s Kitchen, The Wrappery and El Santo.

The effects of Covid-19, the constrained labour market and the significant increases in costs had resulted in a drain on working capital.

Popular baby food maker Gourmetbaby is one example of a business forced to close because of the tough economic conditions. Hit by Covid, then the cost of living crisis, the continuous rise in costs of freight and logistics, an increase to raw materials due to recent flooding in Hawke’s Bay has been the nail in the coffin.

Founder Susan Vicks is trying to continue the business in some form, but in a recent Instagram post says the business will close when it sells its last batch of frozen pouches.

The impending closure will follow that of The Settlement, Christchurch takeaway chain Dubba Dubba Morocco, and eco-friendly cleaning products company Wild Clean.

The business that started two years ago cited feeling the blows of Covid, capital markets collapse, rampant inflation, tempests and floods as reasons for its demise.

And while some businesses have no choice but to close, others are consolidating their brands.

Last week Life Health Foods NZ announced it would drop its plant-based tofu brand Bean Supreme, which has been on supermarket shelves since the 1980s, but has become unprofitable.

LANCE LAWSON PHOTOGRAPHY/Stuff John Fisk says businesses are under significant pressure after the government’s “sugar hit” backing through Covid.

Earlier this month clothing and homewares retailer Ezibuy was placed into administration by its Australian owners, citing a 51% decline in sales from June to December. Industry insiders say the administration is likely to be the end of the line for the prolific email and catalogue-sending retailer.

With the sugar hit of wage subsidies and financial loan support from the Government now coming off, many businesses are facing the realities of the past few years.

Fisk says the country has moved through the Covid-19 phase when there was a “sugar hit” of wage subsidies and financial support from the Government. With that coming off, it left many businesses in unfavourable positions.

“In the last two, three years Inland Revenue has been very much focused on support rather than debt collection so much and that is now changing again.

“What we’re finding is that can actually be the catalyst for companies to have to do something.”

Nationwide childcare provider Rainbow Corner is an example of this, Fisk says, with IR having applied to have the group and its three subsidiaries put into liquidation last month with $6 million in unpaid PAYE and GST.

“Those sorts of situations can tend to sit a bit like an iceberg. The real danger is sitting underneath and what people don’t realise it is there until it is exposed.

“Businesses that have been able to keep trading because they haven’t been paying the PAYE and GST, what that is doing is creating more of a problem later down the track.”