NZAS launches $2m Southland community development fund

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters has established a $2 million community development fund for Southland.

This follows a commitment NZAS and its Rio Tinto owners made in a 2022 memorandum of understanding with Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

The fund would support new community infrastructure, enhanced social and environmental outcomes and a strong, sustainable economy for mana whenua and the Southland region, NZAS chief executive Chris Blenkiron said.

It will be administered jointly by representatives of the smelter and Murihiku Rūnaka.

Applications are open to all organisations in Southland that meet criteria which fall within four focus areas:

Enhancing diversity, equality, inclusion and health and wellbeing outcomes.

Inter-generational culture, heritage, conservation and environmental outcomes.

Unlocking human potential and community resilience through education, science and innovation, and workforce development.

Contributing to the region’s economic development and climate transition by supporting businesses to expand and new industries to emerge.

The $2m funding will be available through to the end of 2024 but NZAS and Rio Tinto intend to extend the fund's operation beyond that “in the event a long-term future for the smelter can be secured’’.

Blenkiron said NZAS was proud of the contribution it had made to Southland during the past 50 years.

“We want to increase this effort to support local projects and be part of an even stronger future for the region,’’ he said.

The three pillars for the 2022 memorandum of understanding outlining a partnership between mana whenua and the smelter were remediation, energy development and community investment.

Application guidelines and forms can be found at www.nzas.co.nz/pages/community-support-partnerships/, or enquiries made to community.fund@riotinto.com.