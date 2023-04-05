Big shortfall in government funding for cyclone-hit businesses

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson speaks to media in Hawke's Bay about the latest developments in the cyclone recovery plan.

There is a massive, gaping, cleft between the $50 million the Government has put up for businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the amount the businesses are seeking.

In Hawke’s Bay alone, more than 1600 businesses have applied for more than $41m – more than twice the $19.1m the region has been given to pay out in grants.

In Tairāwhiti, the demand for grants also far exceeds the amount the region can distribute, with applicants paid a maximum of just 43.8% plus GST of what they had applied for. That means any business that applied for the maximum grant of $40,000 can only receive a maximum of $17,531.

Eight agencies in the eight areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, are responsible for handling applications from businesses for grants from the Government’s $50m Cyclone and Flood Response Fund.

READ MORE:

* Small business owners hit by cyclone struggle to pay bills while waiting on grant applications

* Housing rebuild should be a chance to do better, not a rush to patch up

* Government doubles cyclone recovery funding for businesses



The fund is split between Northland ($6,544,000), Auckland ($6,192,000), Waikato – Coromandel ($4,023,500), Bay of Plenty ($375,000), Tairāwhiti ($12,285,500), Hawke’s Bay ($19,105,000), Tararua ($375,000) and Wairarapa ($250,000).

On top of the regional sums, The Employers and Manufacturers Association’s helpline received $250,000 and the Regional Business Partner Network received $600,00.

SUPPLIED Cyclone Gabrielle has had a massive impact on businesses in affected areas. Loss of transport routes due to devastated infrastructure has added significant costs to some. Pictured: Waikare River bridge on SH2, near Putorino, destroyed in the cyclone. (File photo)

The agencies handling the applications are Northland Inc, Auckland Business Chamber, Toi Economic Development Agency (for Bay of Plenty), Thames Coromandel District Council, Trust Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, Tararua District Council and Masterton District Council.

As of March 31, more than 4500 applications had been received, of which more than 1400 had been approved, and about 300 had been declined. That included those that were returned to applicants to seek more information.

The approaches taken by each agency varied.

Some, such as the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Toi Economic Development Agency granted some applicants the full $40,000 they sought.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Businesses in the Gisborne/Tairāwhiti area have suffered badly following Cyclone Gabrielle. Pictured: The Waimata River crashes through houses along its banks in Gisborne. (File photo)

The Auckland Business Chamber, which was also making grants for businesses affected by the January flooding, had received 3780 applications so far. Of those, 1500 had received a grant. These are on its website. Just one business had received the maximum of $40,000.

The Thames Coromandel District Council received more than 400 applications seeking more than $5m – about $1m more than it had to pay out. Decisions on which applicants are paid are being made this week.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Flooding in Kumeu, Auckland during Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

The Toi Economic Development Agency has not said how many applications it received, but lists the grants that have been paid on its website, which showed it had paid $244,460.29 to 20 applicants by March 31.

Northland Inc has not said how many applications it received, but its website showed it had paid 90 applicants a total of $583,000 by March 22.

Tararua District Council received six applications. They will be assessed this week with successful applicants noted on its website this week.

Masterton District Council has received six applications. They are scheduled to be assessed early next week, to allow time for any remaining applications to be received.

Thames-Coromandel District Council A significant slip on SH25 Thames Coast Road after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

MBIE requires each agency to list grant recipients and the amount granted, and to update these lists on their websites fortnightly.

Since being contacted by Stuff in recent days the agencies have, or are in the process of, complying with MBIE’s requirements.

MBIE’s general manager, regions at Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, Kay Read said the agencies had been trusted and empowered to make decisions about their own recovery. She acknowledged they were “experiencing significantly more demand for support” than was available and were dealing “with this in ways that make sense for their region”.

“It’s important to note that delivery of the business support package is ongoing and a full and final picture of the number of applications assessed, approved, and declined will be available after the scheme concludes,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said the Government would monitor demand for business recovery support. (File photo

She said the agencies had been reminded of their obligation to publish a list on their websites every fortnight of who had received funding and the amount of each grant.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said while the application process and delivery of the funding was being managed by local delivery partners in the affected regions, not by central government “we will continue to monitor demand for this support – applications are still being processed in all regions”.