Rent rise forces closure of independent bookshop run by dyslexic author

Caroline Fitzgerald is closing her independent bookstore as rent rises mean the store will no longer be able to make money.

A dyslexic historian and author has taken the painful decision to shut her Curious Dog bookshop before a big rise in the rent she is charged by the owner of Christchurch’s Colombo Mall.

It’s been a tough start to the year for booksellers with recession and high mortgage rates biting into household’s disposable income, and the high-profile closure at the end of March of Vic Books at Victoria University.

But brick and mortar booksellers have been boosted by news that Amazon is shutting its online bookstore Book Depository, which began targeting New Zealand in 2018 with free delivery of books bought from it.

Amazon will continue selling books from its Australian warehouses, but delivery is no longer automatically free, and depends on order size, and also on the location of the buyer.

Caroline Fitzgerald became an accidental bookshop owner a year ago, taking over the store she worked in, buying it from the owners of the mall for almost nothing in order to save it.

But in May rent on the unit she occupies is going to rise from $200 a week to about $900, and that’s too much for the bookshop to survive.

“It’s just not viable,” said Fitzgerald, who is the author of Te Wiremu, the story of her ancestor Reverend Henry Williams, who was involved in the translation of the Treaty of Waitangi into te reo Māori.

Mall owner Lily Cooper said the deal Fitzgerald did to buy the bookshop included reduced rent for a year, and that was coming to an end.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Caroline Fitzgerald is an author, historian and bookshop owner. Sadly, The Curious Dog in Christchurch will close at the end of May.

“It’s a beautiful wee store, but they can’t sell enough books to make a living,” Cooper said.

“We are very sad to lose our bookstore.”

Cooper said the mall’s rents were low, and none of the 36 tenants were in arrears.

“I’m very reasonable,” she said.

But “we are landlords. That’s our business.”

Fitzgerald said she had felt an obligation to buy the store and make a go of it because it provided not only a place for New Zealand authors to sell their books, but a place for people to come, talk and meet.

“I honestly see it as a community service,” she said.

The Curious Dog would close at the end of May, she said.

“It’s the end of an era.”

Fitzgerald’s journey to becoming a bookshop owner started with her training as a journalist and documentary maker, which led her to becoming an author.

“I just love stories,” she said.

Her father was a vicar when she was a small girl, and she remembers the stories from the Bible she was exposed to at home, and in church.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Curious Dog bookstore owner Caroline Fitzgerald will close her store.

She said she grew up around “one of the biggest stories ever written”, which was the story of Christ, and the concept of stories, and telling stories, and standing up and telling stories, was very important to her.

Becoming a dyslexic bookstore owner did not strike Fitzgerald as in any way ironic.

“When you’re dyslexic, you learn tricks of the trade just to survive,” she said.

Dyslexia was more prevalent than people realised, she said.

The Dyslexia Foundation said about one in 10 people was dyslexic.

Dyslexia was also associated with high creativity, said Elliot Jones from Whanganui, who was one of the three finalists in the running for the 2023 Young New Zealander of the Year, losing out to trans rights activist Shaneel Lal.

Jones was nominated for his work in trying to change perceptions of dyslexia from being a problem, to being a superpower.

Dan Slevin, chief executive of Bookesellers NZ, said brick and mortar bookshops had defied all predictions of their demise as people continued to love the printed word.

Even though households were experiencing a cost of living crisis, a book remained an affordable luxury, he said.

Slevin said malls needed to prioritise bookshops as they were a draw to shoppers.

Fitzgerald agreed. “Almost every shop owner in the mall has come and said how upset they are about it because we bring in customers,” she said.