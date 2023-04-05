BP toilet converted into vape store

The customer toilet at BP 2go Opaheke has been converted into a vape shop.

A petrol station toilet in Papakura has been converted into a vape store.

BP 2go Ōpaheke on Great South Road had a customer toilet for years.

Two months ago, Vape Garage took over the space and retrofitted it into a store.

Shareholder Harkrishan Barmar​ said the store was fully closed off from BP.

There were plans to build a new toilet for the site once council consents were approved.

Barmar, who is also the BP Ōpaheke manager, was loath to detail exactly how the renovations had been done.

He said when he found out the BP was planning to renovate and build a new toilet, he offered to buy the existing bathroom and separate it from the petrol station shop.

It had its own entrance separate to the BP, he said.

“If you buy any shop, you need to do what you want it to,” he said.

Barmar wouldn’t give an opening date but hoped it would be “soon.”

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff The signage is already up at the vape shop ahead of its opening.

But ahead of the opening, signs were already up notifying the public of the R18 products sold inside.

“We are going to check IDs, we want to follow all the rules,” Barmar said.

The site is near the centre of Papakura, close to the Papakura Leisure Centre.

Under new laws, from 2023 the Vaping Regulatory Authority has to specifically consider whether the location for a vape store is “suitable”.

Vape stores now need to be registered with the Ministry of Health and owners pay an annual fee for the registration.

From 2026, stores will also need to provide annual sales returns on their vape products.

There are 1214 specialist vaping retailers in New Zealand and 15 in Papakura.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.