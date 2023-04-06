Dawn Aerospace successfully tests rocket-powered spaceplane

Dawn Aerospace has successfully completed its first rocket-powered spaceplane flights, paving the way for commercial operations in the future.

The company’s Mk-II Aurora spaceplane undertook its first rocket powered flights at Glentanner Aerodrome at the base of Aoraki, Mt Cook on March 29, 30 and 31, with all test objectives achieved.

Dawn Aerospace, founded by brothers Stefan and James Powell, had previously tested the remotely piloted spaceplane using surrogate jet engines, and got the green light for rocket-powered flights last month.

The company hailed the latest flights as a major milestone in its mission to revolutionise space access, bringing aircraft-like reusability to the rocket world.

The Mk-II Aurora is capable of flying multiple times a day. Unlike traditional rockets, it takes off and lands horizontally on a runway and does not require a dedicated launch pad.

“To have demonstrated rapid reusability in the first tests is proof of our core philosophy, and confirmation that rocket-powered vehicles can be operated just like commercial jet aircraft,” said chief executive Stefan Powell.

“In the future, it will completely revolutionise the economics of space access. After conducting three tests in three days, we believe Mk-II is the most rapidly reusable rocket-powered aircraft in operation.”

Powell said the flights aimed to validate key systems and capabilities, such as the rocket engine, rather than striving for maximum speed or altitude.

Initial flights reached altitudes and speeds similar to those demonstrated in previous test flights under jet power, of about 6000 feet and 170 knots.

Future tests would gradually increase speed and altitude, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Stefan and James Powell, co-founders of Dawn Aerospace, talk about their spaceplane. (First published July 2020)

The project is just one example of how far and how fast the New Zealand space industry has come since Rocket Lab’s first test launch blasted off in 2017 from its Māhia Peninsula launch site, with millions being invested by the Government and private investors.

During commercial operations, the Mk-II Aurora would fly to 100 km altitude. It aimed to become the first vehicle capable of such flights twice a day, laying the foundation for a fully and rapidly reusable first-stage booster.

Upon the successful completion of the Mk-II Aurora programme, Dawn Aerospace planned to develop the Mk-III, a two-stage orbital vehicle capable of carrying over 1 ton on a suborbital flight or delivering a 250 kg satellite to low Earth orbit with an expendable second stage.