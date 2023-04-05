Barfoot says Auckland property market shows signs of plateauing

The rate of house prices falls more than tripled in February compared to January, CoreLogic data shows.

Auckland’s largest real estate agency says buyers are starting to return and there are signs prices could be plateauing.

Barfoot said prices for properties it had sold were holding firm with those being paid over the previous two months, although the agency’s figures also showed the average sale price in March sat about 2% below the previous three-month average.

Barfoot managing director Peter Thompson characterised March as showing “a modest but positive improvement in trading”.

“The median price in March at $1.03 million and the average price at $1.1m for the month were on a par with the prices paid in February and both figures have shown stability over the past three months,” he said.

Thompson said there was now “a greater reason to believe” prices were plateauing, rather than continuing to fall.

Barfoot sold 765 homes, which was down 35% during the same month the year before.

“While this is well down on the number of sales we normally make in March, sales were up 86.6% on those in February, and the highest number of sales we have made in a month since May last year,” Thompson said.

He said the pipeline of conditional sales in the month also increased, indicating more sales would go unconditional in April.

The agency’s listings at month end sat at 4751, which was in line with where they normally were at the end of March.

Thompson said this meant buyers who were prepared to make a commitment had a good range of properties from which to choose.

CoreLogic figures on Wednesday showed house price continued to decline in March, with national values falling a further 1.1% over the month.

CoreLogic’s data equated to the national average asking price falling $109,491 over the last year.

In the Auckland region, CoreLogic found average price was down 13.1% to $1.32m, from $1.52m last year.

But CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said it was important to remember that prices surged by 43% between March 2020 and March 2022, and they remained about 30% higher than pre-Covid levels.

Recent data from the Real Estate Institute showed Wellington and Auckland have had the biggest price falls since the downturn began, and they were now down by 22.9% and 21.6% from their respective market peaks.

Vanessa Williams, spokesperson for Realestate.co.nz, said a recent fall in new listings was likely due to uncertainty, as owners and buyers deferred their decisions until the market seemed more stable.