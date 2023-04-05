Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 5.25% to stop home loan rates falling

The Reserve Bank has increased the official cash rate (OCR) to 5.25%, noting a risk that home loan rates could have declined had it opted for a smaller hike.

The 50 basis point increase is twice what many economists had expected and takes the OCR to the highest level since 2008.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep that country’s cash rate on hold.

In a statement, the Monetary Policy Committee said the rate needed to increase to bring inflation back to the 1% to 3% target range over the medium term.

READ MORE:

* Economist's message to Reserve Bank: 'Don't keep hiking until something breaks'

* House price falls spread: here's where house prices have fallen by 20%

* Five hundred more households fall behind on home loan payments



They said that they were comfortable current lending rates being paid by households and businesses would help to moderate inflation but wholesale interest rates had fallen since February and that could prompt retail rates to fall further.

On that basis, a 50 basis point increase was seen as the solution to maintain the current loan rates and support an increase in retail deposit rates.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said that made New Zealand a “bit of a victim” of what was happening in markets.

He said the Reserve Bank had highlighted that, if it had only lifted the rate by 25bps, as economists had predicted, there was a risk that fixed mortgage rates might have fallen because wholesale rates had declined.

“We all pulled back expectations based on what we’ve seen in the local data, what we’ve seen happen offshore which in our minds clearly justifies a reduction in the pace of tightening but the central bank is looking at where wholesale rates are and where lending rates are in the economy and saying no we don't want mortgage rates to fall, it's too early for that.”

He now expected another increase, to 5.5% in May. “At that point, let’s hope that they'll signal that’s the end of the rate hikes and start talking about rate cuts. But it’s been a bit premature, unfortunately, at this point.”

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the Reserve Bank had been talking a big game and had backed that up with actions. “It’s a clear message to markets, ‘put up or shut up’,” he said.

Fixed mortgage rates had barely changed this year, despite a 50 basis point hike to the OCR in February. That meant the Reserve Bank was not getting the impact it expected from its increases, he said.

But Olsen said there were rising risks that the Reserve Bank had done, or would do, too much.

He said he now expected the OCR to peak at 5.75% later this year.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said a 5.5% peak was likely, but there was a chance that 5.25% would prove to be enough.

“We see a growing risk that demand is cooling relative to the economy’s supply capacity quicker than the Reserve Bank is currently estimating.”

The committee said inflation was still too high and persistent, and employment still beyond the maximum sustainable level.

“The level of economic activity over the December quarter was lower than anticipated in our February monetary policy statement and there are emerging signs of capacity pressures in the economy easing. However, demand continues to significantly outpace the economy’s supply capacity, thereby maintaining pressure on annual inflation.

STUFF What does the official cash rate mean?

“The recent severe weather events in the North Island have led to higher prices for some goods and services. This higher near-term CPI inflation increases the risk that inflation expectations persist above our target range.”

The committee said global growth was expected to be below average, which would contribute to lower demand for New Zealand’s commodity exports.

“Continued growth in New Zealand’s service exports, in particular tourism, is assumed to provide some offset to this drop in export revenue.

“New Zealand’s economic growth is expected to slow through 2023, given the slowing global economy, reduced residential building activity, and the ongoing effects of the monetary policy tightening to date. This slowdown in spending growth is necessary to return inflation to target over the medium-term.

“The committee agreed that the OCR needs to be at a level that will reduce inflation and inflation expectations to within the target range over the medium term. The committee agreed that maintaining the current level of lending rates for households and businesses is necessary to achieve this, along with a rise in deposit rates. New Zealand’s financial system is well positioned to manage through a period of slower economic activity.”

The committee said it discussed recent bank problems in other countries, which had resulted in lower wholesale interest rates.

But they said that New Zealand banks were well capitalised, profitable and had strong liquidity positions, with plenty of cash on hand.

“They also have comparatively little exposure to interest rate risk on their balance sheets, and hedge or insure against such risks. New Zealand banks are also required to hold capital against this risk to the extent it exists, and are not as susceptible to a concentrated run on deposits, unlike in the US where some banks had very large deposits held by just a few savers. The committee’s assessment is that there is no material conflict between lowering inflation and maintaining financial stability in New Zealand.”