Country's largest 24/7 Kmart to open this month

Kmart is opening its largest 24/7 store this month. (File photo)

Kmart will open the country’s largest 24/7 store this month as it works to expand its operations in New Zealand.

The upgraded Manukau store in Auckland will open on April 20, and have a trading floor of almost 5000m².

It is the second Kmart that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, alongside Sylvia Park.

About 100 employees had been kept on from the existing Manukau shop, and another 60 had been hired.

The upgraded shop will feature wider aisles for prams and wheelchair access, as well as bolder signage.

Manukau Supa Centa centre manager Kerrie Hughes said it was pleased to welcome the new-look, bigger Kmart to the area.

The retailer opened its 40,000m² Ruakura distribution centre in Hamilton later this year.

It said the new distribution centre would help ensure Kmart was well-placed to service its stores and customers across New Zealand and allow further growth.

It comes after consumers had been repeatedly caught out by “out of stock” messages when going to check out while shopping online.

The Commerce Commission had received 25 complaints about Kmart in the past year of which six relate to products being sold and advertised online despite them being out of stock.